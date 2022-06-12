Treasure Valley Community College’s commencement ceremonies felt like coming home this past Friday night. Last year, we celebrated outside instead of holding our traditional indoor event and the year before – during the height of COVID-19 – we had to cancel graduation ceremonies completely.
After two years, we were back in the John J. Easly Gymnasium for the 2022 commencement ceremonies, and we enjoyed all the graduation traditions we’ve come to love. If you’ve been to a TVCC Commencement ceremonies, you know my favorite tradition is when I ask our graduates to please stand up and point to those who were there to celebrate this occasion with them.
I love this tradition because it gives graduates a public opportunity to recognize those who supported them as they earned their degrees.
The past couple of years made this year’s event especially poignant for our students, and the excitement felt by faculty, staff, and the Board of Education to celebrate the success of our graduates was stronger than ever. In addition to recognizing all our graduates, we showcased a few students who earned special honors.
We had five students who completed enough credits through TVCC’s Col-Cred program – while they were in high school – to graduate on Friday with their two-year degree. I’m proud to recognize the following students: Kristi Juarez from Four Rivers Community School; Molly Maxwell from Ontario High School; Laney Hartley and Jaynee Schulthies from Nyssa High School; and Silas Phillips from Vale High School. Again, these five students just graduated from high school a few weeks ago and they are already TVCC graduates. What a great accomplishment!
This fall, we will begin a year-long celebration of the 60th anniversary of the start of Treasure Valley Community College. Each graduate is a part of the legacy and history of TVCC.
As we think about TVCC’s success story, we are excited to launch a new effort to feature TVCC students and graduates and showcase where they are today.
I’m hoping you’ll help us as we begin to share this story – your stories – and it starts this summer.
We are so excited to be able to highlight the doctors, nurses, ranchers, teachers and more who started their careers at TVCC. If you have a great story or know someone who should be featured, send a quick nomination of someone you think should be featured to Abby Lee at alee@tvcc.cc so they can be celebrated!
As our graduates mark the end of their time at TVCC, they now begin the next chapter of their success story and join an incredible group of alumni who have crafted so many TVCC success stories in our community. I look forward to hearing of their many accomplishments in the years to come.
Finally, it’s not too late to start classes this summer. Classes start on June 21 and we have a lot of options available. We’re offering recent high school graduates a free class to start at TVCC this summer and we can’t wait to help them celebrate their next degree. Check out our website at www.tvcc.cc for additional details.
I’m filled with so much pride and admiration for all our students. As we close out this academic year and begin planning for the next, I’m especially grateful for this community’s continued support of Treasure Valley Community College.
