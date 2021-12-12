This past week was finals week at Treasure Valley Community College. If you see some sleep-deprived (but hopefully relaxed and relieved) people walking around town, they are likely TVCC students who just survived fall final exams and they deserve a little extra care; that goes for our faculty and staff too. Everyone has worked hard to keep students in class and engaged this fall and we are ready for a little holiday break.
Before we close to celebrate a few days of Christmas, we are still working to get new students registered for winter term which begins Jan. 3. As I shared a few weeks ago, TVCC is offering up to $1,000 for students to attend full-time at TVCC this next quarter. Details are on the main page of the TVCC website. Students need to register by Dec. 15 to get priority for these dollars. There’s no application fee and there’s nothing to pay back. Plus, this makes TVCC the most affordable college in the region. If you know a student who needs a nudge or some encouragement to get back into college, please share this great opportunity.
In reaching out to students, we are still hearing increasing concerns they are unable to afford college — even with this additional support. Food, gas, housing, and textbook expenses all combine to still make it difficult for many students. While student loans are an option, we try hard to educate students about not taking more debt than needed to pay for college. The generosity of so many donations to our emergency student fund through the TVCC Foundation is already slated to help students in the coming months. And it’s not too late to donate.
TVCC Executive Director Cathy Yasuda and I would love to visit with you about how you can help students reach their dreams and stay in college. If you have the desire, a year-end, tax-deductible contribution to the TVCC Foundation is a great way to honor a loved one and help students at the same time.
Now is also a great time for students to start thinking about the next academic year which starts in September. The TVCC Foundation Scholarship deadline for next year’s awards is January 15, 2022.
Missing this deadline means students miss out on the opportunity to receive help paying for college. The TVCC Foundation awards more than $230,000 in scholarships each year. This year’s process is even easier with the addition of a new online application. Applications and information are available online at tvcc.cc/foundation, or you can call 541-881-5586 for more information.
Only one application is needed to apply for these scholarships, and many are renewable for your second year. New students must apply for admission to TVCC before applying for Foundation scholarships so they have access to their TVCC username and password. The application for admission takes a few minutes to complete and is totally free!
Finally, as we wrap up fall term this week, I want to again express my appreciation for our students. They were tenacious, resilient, and persistent in their support of keeping Treasure Valley Community College open for in-person classes. I am proud of our efforts and proud to be able to showcase our ability to adhere to the safety and health protocols needed to keep our employees, students, and community safe.
