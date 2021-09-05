If you’ve been at Treasure Valley Community College over the past few weeks you’ve seen a lot of activity as we prepare for fall term. Our campus is getting a deep-cleaning and we’re finally able to get to some of the deferred maintenance items we’ve needed to address for years. The parking lots near Barber Hall and the Cunningham Science Center were resurfaced and repainted with new striping. It’s a much-needed improvement and will provide a safer parking – and walking – surface. As we invest in improvements, I’m occasionally asked how we afford to do these projects, especially with tight budgets. My response is we plan carefully, budget small amounts annually, and stay committed to investing in campus infrastructure to provide a safe and comfortable place for students to learn.
Established in 1962, TVCC’s first campus building were constructed in the mid-1960s. While we have received funding for new buildings through the state’s capitol construction appropriations – and we are grateful – keeping our older buildings repaired has been a continuing strain. Even still, we continue to work hard to keep our buildings and campus areas updated.
Our current $17 million annual general fund budget appropriates almost $2 million annually to physical facilities and grounds. Declining revenues, coupled with increased students service needs, have stretched our resources to the extent this budget amount often only enables us to address critical campus upgrades, instead of preventative maintenance and regular replacement items. The recent parking lots upgrades are a great example of how TVCC plans, prepares and saves for maintenance projects.
As we prepare for fall quarter, we are also cautiously optimistic about enrollment. The $500 Back on Track Scholarship we’ve been promoting is garnering interest as students see TVCC as an even more affordable opportunity. If you know a student who is still on the fence about starting college, have them check out our website at tvcc.cc for more information. With no application fee – and a $500 scholarship (up to $1500 for the year) – now’s a great time to get their goals back on track.
We are also seeing growth in some of our programs. We already have 29 new welding students starting in the fall, up from 20 last year, and we are watching other program carefully to see where we can recruit new students. In addition to the new CTE welding lab that opened last spring, I think students are also excited about the addition of Drew Pearson as our new welding instructor. Many of you know Drew as our award-winning TVCC Rodeo Coach, but he’s also a certified welder and we are thrilled to have him join our CTE faculty. In addition to coaching the rodeo teams, Drew was the TVCC Livestock Center Coordinator. He’ll give up that coordinator position to teach welding. Luckily for us, Drew’s teaching load will still allow him to continue coaching the rodeo teams, with support from his assistance coaches.
And while we are excited about the future, I have to stop and acknowledge the heart-breaking news we received this week. TVCC Sophomore Kieron Hatchett was killed in a senseless shooting while home in Las Vegas last weekend. Kieron was a bright light and such a kind young man. He played basketball for the Chukar men’s team, and I had the joy of knowing Kieron and watching him play. His death leaves a hole in our hearts, on our team and at our College. May his family find some small comfort in knowing Kieron made a difference; he will be missed by so many.
