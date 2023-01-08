At Treasure Valley Community College we are excited to start a new year.
For us, 2023 brings the start of a new academic quarter on Monday and the chance to once again support students in their educational goals.
Inspired by our community, TVCC has been transforming lives and education since 1962.
As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, TVCC is committed to continuing this legacy by increasing enrollment, improving student success and access, and enhancing our facilities. We have a renewed emphasis on ensuring we have the programs and the building space to meet workforce needs and help fuel economic growth for the communities we serve.
The new year also brings the excitement of getting closer to our goal of raising funds for our new Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center. As we’ve shared, the State of Oregon awarded TVCC $4.95 million to help construct a new building, but we have to match that funding with at least the same amount.
I’m thrilled to share that we are $3 million closer to that goal.
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden secured funding for essential community projects across Oregon in Congress’s fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, which passed both chambers of Congress and was signed into law last month. This incredible opportunity provides much-needed support to help us reach our goal of expanding our current healthcare programs.
We are incredibly grateful to Senator Jeff Merkley and Senator Ron Wyden for their continued support of higher education and especially their support for TVCC’s commitment to preparing future generations of healthcare professionals. A new Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center will ensure that TVCC is prepared to meet changing trends in healthcare education well into the future, while also addressing the immediate workforce needs of healthcare providers both locally and in our region.
Right now, there are critical healthcare needs in our community. Because of our successful leadership experience collaborating with the community to meet past needs, TVCC is well-positioned to address current and future needs through expanded programs and services. In partnership with the TVCC Foundation, we have created a thoughtful plan to collaboratively address community challenges in partnership with individuals, organizations, and businesses to raise the remaining funds, and we need your help.
Our goal is to help transform healthcare education and student opportunities in our region through three major initiatives. The first is the Nursing & Allied Health Building and Initiative fund, which will help us build a state-of-the-art facility to teach students. The second is the New & Expanded Allied Health Programs fund, which will allow TVCC to add and expand programs to meet the growing healthcare needs in the communities we serve. Third, is our initiative to support student scholarships to help ensure students with financial need can reach their goals.
At Treasure Valley Community College, we see our role as being first responders in meeting workforce and community needs, but we need your help. Please consider joining us as we chart the way forward, expand opportunities, and continue to change lives for generations to come.
We’ll be presenting even more information about our fundraising plans in the next few months and welcome ideas, questions, and partnerships.
