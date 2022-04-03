To think big can result in a multitude of possibilities and at Treasure Valley Community College thinking big requires innovative and strategic planning, resources, and preparatory implementation to accomplish a significant goal.
To think big is a continuous process especially in education as initiatives are developed, input is sought, and services are enhanced in order to stay connected and flexible in an ever-changing environment.
To think big, requires staying on track and laser focus. The vision for thinking big for Treasure Valley Community has never changed, and for almost 60 years we have remained committed to being an excellence-driven institution offering quality programs to ensure student success.
How are we able to achieve this? By keeping our students’ needs at the forefront of our thinking. As our students explore new ideas, expand their critical thinking, and develop a keen understanding of core concepts, we believe this is made possible if there is a positive college experience.
We understand the importance of offering quality programs and clear pathways for those seeking degrees, certificates, or the necessary skills to transfer either to a four-year institution or directly into the workforce. But in order to offer these programs we believe access to innovative study areas and classroom space, up-to-date equipment and technology, and spacious facilities are equally as important in an educational setting.
On April 22, Treasure Valley Community College and invited guests will be celebrating the grand opening of our Career and Technical Education Center. It has been a little over two years since we first broke ground to start the renovation and addition of our existing building. With much preparation, we were able to open the doors of this new facility for instruction in the winter of 2021. Now because of the recent lifting of COVID-19 mandates and rules, we are excited to finally be able to bring together the many supporters, donors, distinguished guests, and special friends to share in this monumental day. This celebratory event will take place on the west side of the patio area of the CTE Center at 3:30 p.m.
Treasure Valley Community College is excited to host this long-awaited special celebration that will include a short program with special guest speakers, and the unveiling ceremony of the new name for the CTE Center to honor a gracious woman and educator, Florence Findley. The grand opening will continue with classroom and lab tours and refreshments. I appreciate the work of our faculty and staff to pull all the logistics together to make this happen, and of the Associated Student Government Team and Student Ambassadors for volunteering to help make this moment successful.
To think big also requires action and keeping the momentum going. This week please join me in recognizing former student Darrin Humphrey, a nontraditional student who thought big about his plans for the future and who found out the Sky is Not the Limit. His story is online at https://bit.ly/DH_aviation.
