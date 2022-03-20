This past week has been a busy period for college students as they devoted extra effort and energy to tackle finals week. At TVCC, we are fortunate to have a supportive and engaged student activities team who went above and beyond to offer students a free movie night gift card to help them relax as they prepared for their exams.
Now, that winter finals have concluded, I hope our students are taking a moment to pause, breath and take time away from their demanding schedules to reflect on the strides they have made to move closer to their educational goals. I commend all our students for being intentional in their learning and in their efforts to be not only today’s students but tomorrow’s leaders.
As students take a break from their studies, the College will continue its work to provide a spring quarter of engaging conversations, activities, and sports!
In recognition of Women’s History Month, TVCC Multicultural and Diversity will present “Women Living Sin Miedo.” Two incredible women who were former community college students will share their stories on how they overcame obstacles to become business entrepreneurs and revolutionize the art industry. The college community will be invited on March 31 to learn more about these two fearless women and attendees will get the opportunity to watch them as they paint an inspiration mural in the Weese building.
Also, on March 31, the TVCC HEP and CAMP Programs will host VOCES DEL CAMPO in recognition of National Farmworker Awareness Week. A special dinner will be served at the Four Rivers Cultural Center to celebrate the hard work and achievements of our students who are enrolled in the CAMP, HEP and ESL programs.
Starting spring quarter, applications will be available for full-time students interested in joining the Associated Student Government team. If you know of a current or incoming student who may be interested in a leadership role in student government or a role in student activities, please have them contact Kate Russell at krussell@tvcc.cc or by calling (541) 881-5781.
As we see more blue skies and experience warmer weather, we hope you will join us for some peanuts and Cracker Jack as we head to the stands to root, root, root for the Chukar men’s baseball and women’s softball teams. To find out about upcoming home games please visit https://www.gochuks.com for dates and times. In the event, you enjoy watching sports from the comfort of your home, we do have a livestream option available. Check out the live and on demand games by visiting https://www.gochuks.com/live.
In closing, as we recognize Women’s History Month, I would like to spotlight TVCC student Bailey Mitchell, a remarkable young woman who is pursuing a career in welding in what many may call a nontraditional field of study https://fb.watch/bP8DHCJ6GC/.
