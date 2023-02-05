During the month of February, Treasure Valley Community College will be celebrating National Career and Technical Education Month. In coordination with Oregon’s other 16 community colleges and the Oregon Community College Association, TVCC is excited to be able to participate in one of four weekly Workforce Wednesday forums.
During these forums, each community college will have the opportunity to showcase a specific program based on the theme for that week. The forums are one hour in duration with the goal of engaging and informing our local legislators and communities about the relevancy and value of CTE programs in our service districts. Legislators will have the chance to hear from students, industry partners, college leadership and faculty, and advocates on the importance of career and technical education as it relates to job training, certificate and degree programs, and student success.
The scheduled weekly themes this month will focus on Health/ Biomedical Sciences (Week 1), Agriculture/ Food/ Natural Resources (Week 2), Industrial Engineering/ Transportation/ Apprenticeship (Week 3), and Business/ Management/ HR/ Arts/ Information/ Communications (Week 4).
On Feb. 1, TVCC was geared up and ready as we highlighted our Medical Assistant Program during the month’s first Workforce Wednesday. Interim Dean of CTE Dr. Ben Merrill was instrumental in sharing the history of the program which launched in 2017 as a result of feedback from our industry partners and information from regional and state employment projections. TVCC understands the demand for more highly skilled health-care workers, and we are excited to be a part of meeting this demand as well as the needs of our students. Medical Assistant Instructor Kilee Saldivar also took part in the forum and was able to share student enrollment and retention numbers and how the unique design of the program allows students to complete the course at their own pace. According to Saldivar students in the Medical Assistant Program achieve a 100% pass rate for the CCMA exam and the CPT (phlebotomy) exam. This is significant evidence that our students are succeeding and are prepared for those living-wage careers.
Earlier last week, Foundation Executive Director Cathy Yasuda and I presented at the Ontario Chamber of Commerce Luncheon to update attendees on the upgrades to the college campus, and the capital building project and initiatives for a Nursing and Allied Health Professions Center. Also, in attendance were TVCC faculty members Heather Bohr, Kilee Saldivar, and Brianne Haun who shared with the audience the opportunities in nursing as well as in the medical assistant program.
TVCC is the community’s college, and we are very excited to feature our career and technical education programs this month and share the great things are faculty and staff are doing to ensure student success both in and outside the classroom. As a reminder, if you know of a student who is planning to attend TVCC this fall and who may need some additional resources, please remind them to fill out the TVCC Foundation’s new online scholarship application which can be found here online at http://bit.ly/3XYESw0. In 2022, the Foundation awarded more than 165 scholarships totaling more than $235,000 to students. The scholarship application deadline is March 1.
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.