During the month of February, Treasure Valley Community College will be celebrating National Career and Technical Education Month. In coordination with Oregon’s other 16 community colleges and the Oregon Community College Association, TVCC is excited to be able to participate in one of four weekly Workforce Wednesday forums.

During these forums, each community college will have the opportunity to showcase a specific program based on the theme for that week. The forums are one hour in duration with the goal of engaging and informing our local legislators and communities about the relevancy and value of CTE programs in our service districts. Legislators will have the chance to hear from students, industry partners, college leadership and faculty, and advocates on the importance of career and technical education as it relates to job training, certificate and degree programs, and student success.



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

