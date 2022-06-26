Summer term started this week at Treasure Valley Community College. Although summer enrollment is a little smaller than the rest of the year, we were excited to welcome so many new and returning students to campus.
We are holding advising and registrations sessions weekly to help students get ready for fall term, and we have tours lined up all summer for new and prospective students.
In addition to helping our college students get prepared, we are also hosting several career discovery camps for high school students. These camps are a great opportunity for students to get hands-on experience in a variety of careers and industries. Local students who will be entering grades 9-12 next fall are eligible to attend.
Each camp features a chance to work with experts and certification opportunities.
Industrial Camp: The first summer camp features all-things industrial. TVCC’s Industrial Camp will run from June 28 to June 30 (yes, space is still available if you call Monday!). Attendees will have the opportunity to receive, training, experience, and certifications in the following: Welding, Snap-On Multimeters, OSHA requirements, ARC Light, and CNC Operation. Again, it’s a great instruction to manufacturing and industrial careers and students will be using real-world equipment and leave with real-world training.
Aviation Camp: TVCC’s Aerospace Career Exploration (ACE) Aviation Camp will be held July 26 through July 28 at TVCC and the Ontario Airport. If you’ve ever wanted to take a discovery flight this is your chance! Students will get to interact with industry professionals, explore careers in aviation, and ride along on discover flights in both planes and helicopters.
Healthcare Camp: TVCC’s summer Healthcare Camp will be held Aug. 9 through Aug. 11. Participants will receive training and have an opportunity to certify in First Aid & CPR, learn to check vitals, use automated external defibrillators, and explores mental and community health resources. This is a really quick and inexpensive way to get this training before school starts in the fall.
In addition to exploring career options, attending a camp at TVCC is also a great way to introduce prospective students to the college environment.
The cost is just $25 for each camp. Scholarships are still available, so please don’t let cost be a barrier!
The camps are held daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – there’s no overnight stay. Pick up and drop off will be at TVCC’s CTE Center.
For information, check out the Treasure Valley Community College Facebook or Instagram pages. We have a fun video featuring Rennie Neider, TVCC’s Career & Technical Education Outreach Coordinator, showcasing our CTE Center and the summer camps.
To register, or to get specific questions answered, please contact Rennie at rneider@tvcc.cc or (541) 881-5965.
We are so appreciative of the many community partners who help make this opportunity possible and we can’t wait to introduce local students to these career opportunities!
If you know a high school student who is still exploring their career choices (we hope most are still trying to discover their interests), please encourage them to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.