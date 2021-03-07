This week I would like to highlight the Treasure Valley Community College Small Business Development Center (TVCC SBDC) which was created close to 40 years ago to help guide local entrepreneurs when starting-up a new business or provide additional resources for an existing business.
Particularly over the last several months, the work of TVCC Director Andrea Testi and her team of professional advisors and staff was unwavering as they reached out to the small business community; many of whom faced numerous unknowns while not realizing at the time there was an economic storm on the horizon due to COVID-19. I have heard many positive comments from the small business sector on the proactive approach demonstrated by the TVCC SBDC team as they found alternative solutions and provided a listening ear to business owners who grappled with the financial impact caused by the pandemic. It goes without saying that the TVCC SBDC has been a trusted and reliable resource for many years and has proven to be a lifeline for entrepreneurs as they navigated state, federal, and local regulations.
As if the pandemic were not stressful enough for small businesses, the Governor’s budget proposes to drastically reduce OSBDCN funding which would be catastrophic. Over the past year, more than ever, the services provided by SBDCs have served as a safety net for the small business owner as they tried to make sense of the ever-changing business framework. This past Wednesday, several business owners, SBDC directors, advisory members, and SBDC supporters provided written and verbal testimony before the Ways and Means Joint Subcommittee on Transportation and Economic Development. During the testimony period, legislators were asked to support HB 5023 which would appropriate funds from the General Fund to the Oregon Business Development Department. Malheur County was recognized for public testimony and several individuals including Director Testi were able to thank legislators for the ability to share concerns and reiterate the importance of these services as well as share how resilient rural Eastern Oregonians are despite the unforeseen obstacles in 2020. We are optimistic that legislators will continue to support the needed funding for these critical services.
When not in the role of TVCC President, as a community member in Ontario, I can attest to the fact that the best customer service I have experienced was when I was a patron at a small business. It is always an honor to walk into a local store, salon, or bank and be greeted by name. Or the times when you visit your favorite restaurant, and the owners ask if you will have “the usual.” This level of customer service does not happen in a big department or chain store. Small business owners recognize you as a person and not as a sales pitch recipient.
Small businesses are vital to creating jobs and reinvesting revenue back into our communities. Owners of small businesses are leaders in our community and supporters of our fundraisers. They are friendly faces with integrity who stand behind their services and products. More importantly, they are our neighbors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.