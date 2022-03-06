As President of Treasure Valley Community College, when I am not out in our community sharing the TVCC story and promoting the great work we are doing to serve our region, I am advocating at the state level to remove barriers which might hinder access to education and student completion, particularly for those students who live in rural Oregon and who may often be underrepresented.
A favorite part of my job and one that keeps me focused on the ‘why’ of what I do, is when I can meet with students and talk to them about their college experience. Just recently, I, along with some of our Board of Education members, had the opportunity to visit with our Associated Student Government and Student Programs teams. This visit gave the board members the opportunity to ask the question, why did you choose TVCC? The responses varied; some students chose TVCC because they had friends who attended or because they had several members of their families attend which gave them a strong connection to the college, some chose TVCC to stay closer to home, some chose TVCC to obtain a strong foundation at a reasonable price before matriculating to a four-year college and some attended for a specific program that they knew TVCC offered.
All these students reported that they had a positive experience at TVCC. There were two students who did comment that TVCC was not their first choice. I appreciated their honesty and as I ruminated on this statement, I thought about how some students undoubtedly think that moving somewhere new seems exciting and therefore desirable. However, those same students who initially thought moving away was the best choice but landed at TVCC found that we had a lot more to offer than they initially realized.
This group of students as well as other students I have met discovered at TVCC there was an opportunity to meet new friends from diverse backgrounds, geographical areas, and cultures, a Foundation that offers over $235,000 in scholarships annually, the choice of over 80 academic programs, internships, opportunities to travel abroad, Phi Theta Kappa honor recognition, leadership opportunities in ASG, vibrant student activities programs, convenient on-campus dining and student housing, year-round sports, library resources, a well-located bookstore with a bistro, career services, innovative technology, and labs, and the services and amenities continue.
TVCC has been the choice for tens of thousands of students since it first opened in 1962. To be able to have a two-year college in Ontario is nothing more than what our name indicates …a ‘treasure.’ This fall, Treasure Valley Community College will be celebrating 60 years and each one of these years has a story. As we prepare for this celebration, we will be asking individuals, students, and our community members to share how TVCC has contributed to their success and to the economic vitality of our region. In closing, I would like to share a perspective from current Natural Resources student Josey Wilson at https://bit.ly/3Mh2VRr, who like many neighboring area students sought the treasure in their own backyard.
Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
