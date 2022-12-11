It really is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Treasure Valley Community College. We celebrated the start of the season last Friday with a fabulous concert presented by the TVCC Choral. We also enjoyed a performance by the TVCC Bands on Tuesday and a beautiful performance by the TVCC Heritage Symphony this past weekend.
If you’ve been on campus lately you’ve probably seen we are remodeling our fountain area due to age and equipment leaking. As we await new parts and better construction weather, we used the space to feature a beautiful Christmas Tree donated by Kathy Carnefix and Larry Parks with Fruitland Nursery. Special thanks to Bob and Sheryl Baker with Roadrunner Towing for lending their expertise and their crane to help us place the tree in the perfect spot. Benny and Pam Seiders helped trim the tree and make it look spectacular!
TVCC Welding Instructor Drew Pearson designed and created the custom metal tree-stand to hold the tree. Our Director of Student Programs Kate Russell and Associated Student Government students took the lead on decorations. And so much gratitude goes out to our maintenance staff led by Vern Davis for pulling this project together during a busy time of year.
This past week was also finals week at TVCC. In between tests, we took some time to make ornaments for the tree and celebrated with a quick tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday night. Special thanks to TVCC Director of HR and Legal Service, Anne-Marie Kelso and the Wellness Heal Committee, for coordinating a hot chocolate and ornament-making hour for staff to enjoy some time together. It was a much-needed reminder about taking time to enjoy the season, especially when things feel stressful.
Before we close campus for a few days to enjoy some time with our families, we are still working to get new students registered for winter term which begins Jan. 9.
As part of TVCC’s 60th anniversary celebration, we are offering a free class to any new or former TVCC student who hasn’t attended since fall 2020. This makes winter a great time to try out TVCC – or come back and get started on completing your degree. We still have several openings in some fun classes including art, painting, science, business skills, music and more.
Details are on the main page of the TVCC website at tvcc.cc. Students need to register by Dec. 21 and there’s no application fee. If you know a student who needs a nudge or some encouragement to get back into college, please share this great opportunity.
In reaching out to students, we are still hearing increasing concern they are unable to afford college – even with this additional support. Food, gas, housing, and textbook expenses all combine to make it difficult for many students. While student loans are an option, we try hard to educate students about not taking more debt than needed to pay for college. The generosity of so many donations to our emergency student fund through the TVCC Foundation is already slated to help students in the coming months. And it’s not too late to donate.
TVCC Foundation Executive Director Cathy Yasuda and I would love to visit with you about how you can help students reach their dreams and stay in college. If you have the desire, a year-end, tax-deductible contribution to the TVCC Foundation is a great way to honor a loved one and help students at the same time. It’s a great way to celebrate the season of giving!
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
