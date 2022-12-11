It really is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Treasure Valley Community College. We celebrated the start of the season last Friday with a fabulous concert presented by the TVCC Choral. We also enjoyed a performance by the TVCC Bands on Tuesday and a beautiful performance by the TVCC Heritage Symphony this past weekend.

If you’ve been on campus lately you’ve probably seen we are remodeling our fountain area due to age and equipment leaking. As we await new parts and better construction weather, we used the space to feature a beautiful Christmas Tree donated by Kathy Carnefix and Larry Parks with Fruitland Nursery. Special thanks to Bob and Sheryl Baker with Roadrunner Towing for lending their expertise and their crane to help us place the tree in the perfect spot. Benny and Pam Seiders helped trim the tree and make it look spectacular!



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

