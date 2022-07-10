At Treasure Valley Community College, our focus is always on student success.
We are constantly assessing, evaluating, and revising our processes and curriculum to ensure students are getting what they need to successfully enter the workforce or transfer to a university – and that all of students have equal access to services.
While we are really good at reviewing our own practices, we also value additional support. This is why we are so excited about the recent announcement that we have received significant funding to improve student success and equity efforts at TVCC.
Last week, Governor Kate Brown announced an investment of $1.6 million for three Oregon higher education institutions to launch an initiative called “Moon Shot for Equity” that aims to close equity gaps for Eastern Oregon students at two- and four-year colleges and universities by 2030.
The three schools, TVCC, Eastern Oregon University (EOU), and Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC), will work together as part of a five-year, student-centered comprehensive strategic plan to identify and remove systemic barriers that are preventing access and attainment to a post-secondary education degree.
In her announcement, Governor Brown shared, “Every student in Oregon, no matter who they are or where they come from, deserves equitable access to higher education. We must invest and innovate to break down the barriers that have kept too many Oregonians from succeeding in higher education,” said Governor Brown. “This initial investment is just the start of a program to deliver lasting and meaningful change this year and in years to come. Every person in Eastern Oregon – and throughout the state – should be able to attend college and earn a degree.”
This Moon Shot for Equity initiative is part of the Governor’s work with public universities and community colleges to embrace innovation and focus on working smarter across education sectors to support students through every stage of education. The $1.6 million will be funded with federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER II) dollars. GEER funds are reserved for allocations by governors through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
Working with national experts with proven success, TVCC, EOU, and BMCC will use research, technology, and advisory services focused on change management and equity training.
While this is a new collaboration, Moon Shot for Equity has been successful throughout the country. These regional partnerships with colleges and universities throughout the county have shown tremendous improvements in student retention, transfer, and graduation rates.
Moon Shot for Equity universities and colleges must also commit to removing systemic barriers to success and collaborating with other schools in their area to establish common academic pathways that facilitate student transfers between two- and four-year institutions.
We look forward to strengthening our regional partnerships and identifying ways we can improve transfer options for students to seamlessly continue their education in eastern Oregon. Not only will this give us access to resources to enhance student opportunities, but Moonshot for Equity connects us to experts and expertise to ensure our classes and services align to support student success.
These efforts start this summer and we are excited to build stronger partnerships with BMCC and EOU. We’ll keep you posted as we continue to showcase our efforts and our success.
