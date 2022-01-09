As President of Treasure Valley Community College, it was my distinct pleasure to nominate Cynthia (Cindy) Feibert as the Ontario Chamber of Commerce’s Educator of the Year. And it was even more thrilling when I received the call last week that she was selected as the winner!
It’s difficult to encapsulate all of Cindy’s accomplishments into one short column, but in the interest of space, I will highlight just a few of the reasons why she deserves this recognition. But I also encourage you to talk to anyone who has taken a class from Cindy. I believe they will tell you that in addition to being an excellent teacher, she is a student advocate, a compassionate advisor, and a teacher who is passionate about increasing real-world learning opportunities for students.
Cindy teaches science courses at TVCC, but to call her just a “science teacher” would be an understatement. While she teaches the fundamentals, Cindy brings these concepts to life as she mentors, leads, and encourages students. Her classes are designed to be hands-on and collaborative so that students really learn the concepts and can apply them to real-world problems. She continually looks for ways to enhance instruction and takes learning “out of the classroom.” Students in her classes have traveled from the Oregon Coast to the Idaho Botanical Gardens as part of her commitment to teach students real-world skills.
In addition to teaching, she has also served as Chair of TVCC’s Science Department. During Covid restrictions, Cindy led the innovative changes needed to help keep lab experiences safe and accessible for students. She is flexible and accommodating to students. Her commitment to understanding everything her students are facing, increased access to these classes for students who were juggling family, work, and school – along with ever-changing Covid-restrictions.
Cindy graduated from the University of California – Berkley in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology of Natural Resources. She worked for the Pacific Southwest First Research Center in Redding, California, the Department of Plant and Pathology at UC-Berkeley, and the California Department of Forestry in San Francisco. That background has helped her present well-rounded knowledge to students at TVCC.
In researching how Cindy got to Ontario, I learned that in 1995, Cindy conducted a workshop for the Oregon State University Extension Service. A few years later she and her husband left California to move to Oregon, where she took a job with OSU’s Malheur Extension Service in 1998. She started at TVCC as a part-time instructor teaching Forest Ecology, Recreation Management, and Ecology. Cindy joined TVCC’s faculty full-time in 2008 and has distinguished her career as an involved and innovative teacher.
Cindy has always been involved in the community and the College. She performs as a member of the TVCC Wind Symphony and TVCC Symphony. The energy and support she brings to these programs and performance provides a steady foundation for other performers.
Cindy will retire at the end of this academic year in June 2022. We will miss the professionalism, dedication, and compassion she brings to her students and her work. But until then, we will enjoy celebrating Cindy and watching her continue to mentor, lead and support students at TVCC. Congratulations Cindy on this well-deserved honor. We are so proud of you!
