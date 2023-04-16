We just finished week two of spring term at Treasure Valley Community College and already students seem anxious for graduation. But as we prepare to enjoy several more weeks of the term, I wanted to give some much-deserved recognition to our Associated Student Government leaders and the Student Activities team.

Jazmine “Jazzy” Jenkins, a sophomore from New Plymouth, serves as the TVCC ASG President this year. If you know Jazzy, you’ve seen first-hand how much energy and enthusiasm she has for “everything TVCC.” She is a natural leader with a contagious optimism that buoys everyone she meets. Jazzy and her team of student advocates serve on our college governance committees and have front-row seats to make decisions to improve programs and student opportunities at TVCC. As President of TVCC, I am so grateful to work with such talented and engaged students.



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

