We just finished week two of spring term at Treasure Valley Community College and already students seem anxious for graduation. But as we prepare to enjoy several more weeks of the term, I wanted to give some much-deserved recognition to our Associated Student Government leaders and the Student Activities team.
Jazmine “Jazzy” Jenkins, a sophomore from New Plymouth, serves as the TVCC ASG President this year. If you know Jazzy, you’ve seen first-hand how much energy and enthusiasm she has for “everything TVCC.” She is a natural leader with a contagious optimism that buoys everyone she meets. Jazzy and her team of student advocates serve on our college governance committees and have front-row seats to make decisions to improve programs and student opportunities at TVCC. As President of TVCC, I am so grateful to work with such talented and engaged students.
In addition to ASG, we have an extremely active group of student leaders who plan amazing activities on campus. The Student Activities Team kicked off the spring term 2023 with a repeat event at Mongolian Express BBQ in Ontario. This event is always popular with TVCC students, and we had over 130 attendees come out for the free meal. The team also hosted the annual Blacklight Dance Party that featured a live DJ, a photo booth, prizes, and more. Student Activities will once again be hosting an Earth Day Celebration on April 19 where students, staff, and faculty can pot their own plant or create their own terrarium during this event.
TVCC’s Science Department and the TVCC Admissions team welcomed more than 50 high school students for an all-day Science, Technology, Engineering and Math careers event this past Monday, and our ASG team was there to welcome students, help organize the event, and provide much-needed support. We simply couldn’t pull off all that we do without their enthusiastic assistance.
The Associated Student Government team will also be providing some events and activities at home baseball and softball games this spring. On Tuesday, April 18th, the ASG team will be present during the home softball game against Blue Mountain with custom gear, prizes, and more for current students. Along with that, ASG will be hosting a Chukar Tailgate party during the April 26th baseball game against Yakima Valley. Current TVCC students will receive a free meal ticket to concessions, along with more ASG give-a-ways. The community is also welcome at the athletics events, and we’d love to see you there.
I share this to not only highlight the fun things happening at TVCC, but to also help get the word out that we are looking for new students to join our Student Leadership team, which includes ASG and Student Activities.
Applications for the Student Leadership Team are available now for incoming students, or those returning for the 2023-2024 academic year. Applications are available in the Weese Building, or can be found online on the TVCC website under the Campus Life tab. To be eligible for student leadership, students must be enrolled as a full-time student beginning in the fall of 2023 and must maintain a 2.5 GPA. Applications for President, Vice President, and Student Activities Coordinator are due April 21, and all other applications are due April 28.
If you know a current or incoming TVCC student, please encourage them to apply to be part of our Student Leadership team. Stipends are available for many of the positions, and it is a great way to get involved at TVCC.
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
