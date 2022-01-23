This has simply been one of the most exciting weeks at Treasure Valley Community College.
After months of planning and finalizing details, Treasure Valley Community College and the TVCC Foundation were thrilled to formally announce who made a $1 million donation to TVCC, as well as the new name for TVCC’s Career & Technical Education Center.
Former Ontario area residents Gerald and Sharon Findley are the philanthropic donors of the $1 million gift to the college.
This incredibly, generous contribution will be used to provide ongoing support for our new Career & Technical Education Center, specially by providing scholarships for CTE/STEM programs, support for students with physical disabilities, and funding for future program development and equipment needs in the CTE area.
Simply put, this gift is such a profound and powerful statement about the value of higher education and CTE programs. The transformational educational opportunities created by this gift will have a visible and sustained impact for generations of students to come. Most of all, this generosity will enable future students who otherwise would not be able to attend college to access that opportunity.
And it marks the single largest donation given to TVCC.
Not only is this an incredible endorsement of the impact CTE programs have on student success, but it also shows the trust the Findley family has in TVCC to be good stewards of this investment. We are humbled and grateful.
In recognition of the significance of this donation and the family’s intent, TVCC will name the new Career & Technical Education Center in honor of Gerald’s grandmother, Florence Findley, who was a teacher at the Lincoln Heights school in Ontario.
As we shared previously, Gerald Findley was born in Nyssa, attended school at Lincoln Heights in Vale, and graduated from Ontario High School where he was the valedictorian for the class of 1958. While in high school, Gerald lived full time with his grandparents, Iven and Florence Findley, on their Lincoln Heights farm and later suffered the loss of his left hand in a farming accident in 1956. He went on to attend and graduate from Oregon State University and then achieved a long and successful career with IBM for 30 years and Storage Technology Corporation. Gerald retired in July of 2000. His wife, Sharon, attended Vale High School. The couple have been married for 61 years. They have four children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and now live in Goodyear, Arizona, and Atascadero, California.
As we visited with the Findleys about this donation, Gerald said he simply wanted to “pay it forward” and help the local area.
In addition, being able to add the Findley name to this new building signifies and honors the deep roots so many members of the Findley family have had on TVCC and our community. Current TVCC Board Member Roger Findley, Gerald’s cousin, taught agriculture at TVCC for more than 30 years. Sen. Lynn Findley, Gerald’s younger brother, was instrumental in helping secure almost a $1 million dollars in state funding to help complete the renovation and expansion of the CTE Center.
It is fitting that this building secure the legacy of Florence Findley, a teacher who invested her time and talents in making student’s lives – and our communities – better.
We are planning a huge community celebration and naming event for the afternoon of April 22. Mark your calendars and watch for more details. You won’t want to miss this!
