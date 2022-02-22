When I heard that Punxsutawney Phil had seen his shadow and another six weeks of winter was predicted, I couldn’t help but think of a humorous quote in the movie, “Ground Hog Day,” when Bill Murray who plays Phil Connors says, “You want a prediction about the weather? You’re asking the wrong Phil. I’m going to give you a prediction about this winter! It’s gonna be cold, it’s gonna be grey and it’s going to last you for the rest of your lives!”
Thankfully winter lasting forever is only in the movies and as winter quarter at Treasure Valley Community College continues, we predict only clear blue skies ahead!
During this month, we kicked off National CTE Month in collaboration with the other 16 community colleges across the state as we shared our programs and highlighted our student success stories. February also featured an event sponsored by our Associated Student Government team and Multicultural and Diversity Center where we recognized Black History Month with our first guest panel featuring our very own students. The event was well attended. It is always an honor to learn more about the hopes and dreams of our students and why they decided to choose TVCC as their first choice to further their education. Additional opportunities for students this month included or will include a resume building workshop, Black History Movie Celebration, and Cupid Formal. We believe student learning, persistence and attainment at TVCC is contributed to student engagement and we strive to keep our students engaged.
On Feb. 15, there were no day classes held in order for students to attend Advising Day for spring and summer priority registration. Students were invited to the Career and Technical Education Center, where they were greeted by TVCC ambassadors who were available to direct them to their faculty advisor, assist with traffic flow, and answer general questions. Students who came in person also received a winter survival kit filled with goodies courtesy of our amazing ASG. An online option for spring and summer registration was also available for current students who were not able to make it to campus. The day also included representatives from Eastern Oregon University and several Idaho institutions who visited with students about their degree options and transfer opportunities. I applaud the advising team, faculty advisors and the many volunteers who did a fantastic job coordinating this event.
This week, I would like to invite the community to our annual 2022 Chukar Spirit Night in the John J. Easly Gymnasium on Wednesday. The men’s and women’s basketball teams will go up against Columbia Basin and Chukar fans are encouraged to wear their blue and orange Chukar gear as we cheer on the teams and recognize our sophomore athletes. There will also be $2,000 in scholarships awarded during the evening for prospective high school students.
Each month, Treasure Valley Community College focuses on the services and events we can offer that not only enhance our students’ experiences but just as importantly, contributes to their success. As I had mentioned, we only see clear blue skies ahead!
