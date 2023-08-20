Summer quarter is over, and we are pushing toward fall term. This offers a last summer break for most of our students, but it signals the last few weeks to get classes and services ready before everyone is back on campus on Sept. 25.
We are busy adding more technology, including adding enhanced Zoom capabilities to several more classrooms.
In addition to getting ready for the upcoming academic year, we have also spent significant time this past month with members of our Board of Education.
Every two years our Board elects new leadership. Ken Hart has been elected as the new chairman with Stephen Crow elected as vice chairman. We welcomed newly elected members Dr. Lyndsay Norman and Torie Ramirez to their first meeting this month. I’m excited about the energy these two bring to an already dedicated board, which includes Betty Carter, Dirk Deboer and Roger Findley.
Although they are elected to these roles by citizens in our community, there is no compensation for this work – and it really is work. Over the past month our board members have each spent countless hours reviewing policies campus, participating in full-day board planning sessions, preparing for board meetings, and attending those meetings. The time and effort they put in shows the deep, enduring value they hold for the mission of Treasure Valley Community College and the students we serve. It’s my honor to work with them in ensuring TVCC remains affordable, accessible, and relevant for generations to come.
Affordability is key right now. We know college costs have increased statewide and nationally. Fortunately, we have received significant federal and state resources to help students.
The Oregon Opportunity Grant is the state’s largest and longest-running student financial aid program. More than 30,000 students receive an OOG award each year to pursue their undergraduate degree at a public or eligible private Oregon higher education institution. As I shared in my last column, we still need support to encourage the Higher Education Coordinating Commission to provide equitable statewide funding for community college students. I’m working to help encourage this support.
Please help us spread the word about the increased funding and encourage students to file the FAFSA (federal financial aid application) as soon as possible. Our student services staff can help if you have questions on how to apply for these funds. Students still have time to complete these forms for the 2023-24 school year. It’s the perfect time to attend college.
Finally, I want to express my appreciation to Penny Bakefelt, Ontario Chief of Police Michael Iwai, and everyone who worked so hard to present Ontario’s first National Night Out on Aug. 8. After almost a year of planning, they did it! They convened so many great organizations and planned a night out to connect the community with our public safety partners. And I want to thank our TVCC Facilities Director Vern Davis who made sure our campus looked great and was ready for the hundreds of people who showed up that evening. It was incredible to see so many people enjoying activities and we were so pleased to host this event on campus. We live in a great community and I’m proud TVCC is an integral part of its success.
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.