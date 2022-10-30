It’s the best time of year at Treasure Valley Community College. No, it’s not officially the holiday season yet, but on Friday, Nov. 4, we are once again throwing the biggest, fanciest party in town and you are all invited.
The TVCC Foundation’s Gala kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. If you’ve been, you know. This is not just a great night to raise money for scholarships, but it’s a great way to get started on your holiday shopping. We have amazing live and silent auction items donated but some of the most generous individuals and businesses in our region.
This will be an extra special event as we celebrate TVCC’s 60th Anniversary. Join us for an evening of “Diamonds Galore” as we gather to raise funds for our students. This year we have an exclusive line up of “experiences” on the live auction, a diamond tennis bracelet giveaway, an incredible dinner menu, plus 60 fine wines on our Wine Wall and a silent auction.
Last year, our community raised thousands of dollars for students at Treasure Valley Community College. And while the dollars helped students get to college, the hope these scholarships give is priceless.
Your support changes lives. We see it every day.
As President of TVCC, I can tell you we have so many amazing students attend TVCC; many who just need a little help on their way to achieve their dreams.
In addition to scholarships, the funds we raise at the Gala provide dollars to help students who are struggling to afford college. In other ways The Foundation has emergency funds to help students who have unexpected expenses like tires, childcare costs, temporary housing and other needs.
In addition to this limited emergency funding, TVCC has a dedicated individual who assists students with accessing resources; Hannah May is TVCC's Benefits Navigator. This position was funded and created by the legislature to help at-risk and underserved students.
Hannah makes referrals to external agencies, guides students though application processes, provides information about resources, and determines potential eligibility for programs. Examples of services include:
• Childcare
• Food & Nutrition
• Housing & Utilities
• Mental, Physical, & Dental Health
• Employment & Training
• Academic Funding & Tutoring
The pressure of attending college, coupled with the stress of unmet basic needs, can be overwhelming. The Benefits Navigator removes barriers with the goal of increasing student success and wellbeing.
Every student is welcome to utilize these services, regardless of unique circumstances. When community resources are not available, that’s when Hannah and others can refer students to the TVCC Foundation for emergency help to keep them in classes.
At TVCC, we are dedicated to student success. If you know a student who is struggling, help them reach out to us. We will help them find resources, solutions and opportunities.
Come join us for a great night and a great cause.
Check out our website for event details at www.tvcc.cc/foundation or call the TVCC Foundation Office 541-881-5586. I’ll see you at the Gala!
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
