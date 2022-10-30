It’s the best time of year at Treasure Valley Community College. No, it’s not officially the holiday season yet, but on Friday, Nov. 4, we are once again throwing the biggest, fanciest party in town and you are all invited.

The TVCC Foundation’s Gala kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. If you’ve been, you know. This is not just a great night to raise money for scholarships, but it’s a great way to get started on your holiday shopping. We have amazing live and silent auction items donated but some of the most generous individuals and businesses in our region.



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

