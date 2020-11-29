At Treasure Valley Community College, last Wednesday marked the last day of in-person classes for fall term. This last week of instruction, along with all final exams, will be held virtually and online. Computer labs will remain open and our Student Services staff is still available to help with registration for winter term, but most of our classroom buildings will be closed. We’ll be doing some additional deep-cleaning over the break as we prepare to welcome students back on campus for in-person classes again on Jan. 4.
Each Thanksgiving season, I appreciate the opportunity to reflect on the many things that enrich my life. In addition to my immediate family, I am so blessed to be able to be part of the TVCC family.
This is the first year that we didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving with the Annual TVCC Bob McAlpine Memorial Turkey Trot, and it’s a reminder of yet another celebration we are missing during this challenging COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the things we are missing this year, I find renewed gratitude for the things we still enjoy, and for the strength and compassion I see throughout the college and our community.
First and foremost, I am grateful for TVCC students. They challenge us with their enthusiasm for learning and involvement in activities and classes. Their intense dedication and support for each other in finding ways to connect during this challenging time is truly remarkable.
I am grateful for the TVCC Board of Education members. These elected volunteers work tireless to preserve the open-door access for local students. They motivate and inspire me daily.
I am grateful for our faculty. I’ve seen their dedication to every student this quarter and, once again, it shows their deep commitment to our students and their progress and success. They have transformed their teaching and instructional plans – several times often with only a few days’ notice – to reach students in new and innovative ways these past few months. I am in awe of their continued flexibility to meet student needs. Thank you!
I am grateful for our staff members. We depend on them in so many ways to support and keep things up and running across the college on a daily basis. Their commitment to TVCC’s mission, vision and values is deeply appreciated. We can’t do what we do without you!
I am grateful for all those alumni and friends who support and promote TVCC in myriad ways. The work you do and the networks you represent are truly remarkable. You are generous donors of your time, talent and treasure. Thank you for your investment in the future of TVCC!
I am grateful for the families and friends who encourage our students and support us all in so many ways. We have missed being able to see you at games, performances and on campus activities and can’t wait to see you back on campus as soon as it’s safe.
Finally, I am especially appreciative of the way we came together to help keep our campus a safe and open place for students to learn. I was inspired everyday by the acts of kindness – and patience – our community showed for each other and our students.
I offer my deepest appreciation for each of you this Thanksgiving season and give thanks for our vibrant TVCC community.
