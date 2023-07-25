Now that the legislative session in Oregon has ended, I want to take a minute to thank the legislature for supporting community colleges.

I especially want to thank Sen. Lynn Findley and Rep. Mark Owens for their steadfast leadership. This was a tough session and I appreciate their sacrifice and their service. Both are advocates for education and for ensuring local students get the best education possible. While community colleges did not get all that we requested in one-time dollars, we are grateful for the continued investment in keeping costs low for students and ensuring access to education across the state.



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments