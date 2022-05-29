With only two more weeks left in the spring quarter, we are getting ready for Treasure Valley Community College’s commencement ceremony on June 10. It’s an exciting – and exhausting – time of year for our students and our employees.
Last year’s graduation ceremonies were held outside, and we celebrated with a drive-through CAR-mencement in compliance with local COVID-19 restrictions. This year, we are excited to return to our indoor ceremony in TVCC’s John J. Easly Gymnasium. We welcome family, friends and community members to join us in honoring our graduates. Tickets are required for admission and each graduate has information on how to get tickets for their guests.
As high school graduates are already celebrating receiving their first degree, we are excited to welcome so many local students to TVCC to start their next degree
In recognition of their hard work, TVCC is inviting any recent high school graduate to come to take a free class this summer. This is a great way to pick up a class to transfer to a local university or just to try out TVCC to see if we’re a good fit; and if students have already registered, we will still waive the cost of one class this summer.
So, what’s the catch? There isn’t one, but like most offers, there are a few details. Only tuition-based classes are eligible, and of course students can only register for a class that still has available space. Classes through the Center for Business and Workforce Learning and dual-credit high school classes are not included in this offer. While tuition and most fees are waived, students will still need to pay any specific course fees and purchase any textbooks for the classes. If students want to take more than one class, we’ll help find financial aid options to make it even more affordable. Students must also be admitted and registered by June 13. Classes start on June 21.
Although this particular offer is for new high school graduates, we also have other options available for new students and we can help you identify other financial aid opportunities. Please send an email to admissions@tvcc.cc and we will help you find additional dollars to start college.
For example, we have received some funding to help expand opportunities in our Nursing Assistant program. This course includes clinical experience at local health-care agencies and a CPR class. We are offering an 8-week course in the evenings and weekends this summer and have scholarships available to pay for the tuition for the class. The class runs from June 21 through Aug. 10. Course fees and supplies still apply, but this is a great opportunity to save almost $800 and earn a highly valued certification.
To enroll in the Nursing Assistant Course, a student must be at least 16 years old, be in good health and be current on immunizations. Applicants must also pass a background check and drug screen urinalysis. For more information, please contact Rachel Grace at (541) 881-5490 or rgrace@tvcc.cc to take advantage of this free class.
Finally, I hope as many of us celebrate Memorial Day with a start-of-summer barbecue, family gatherings, and camping trips we will all remember the true meaning of the holiday. It’s a day dedicated to honoring the fallen men and women that have fought to protect our freedom. May we be reminded of the sacrifices made by them every day, past and present. Thank you to all our heroes and their families.
