As summer term ends this week and we get ready for fall at Treasure Valley Community College, we are rolling out an exciting new opportunity for students.
Our admissions team and staff volunteers have been out at the local fairs this month and we are working hard to help our community learn about all of the programs at TVCC. We enjoyed seeing everyone at the Malheur County Fair this past week and can’t wait to meet new friends at the Payette County Fair.
While visiting with prospective students, we keep hearing that the past few years have changed everything, for everyone and in so many ways.
And we have heard from so many former students that many of their goals simply went off track this past year. Our students are also telling us that with inflation making everything more expensive, being able to pay for books and classes feels even harder.
Affordability is key right now. We know college costs have increased statewide and nationally. Fortunately, we have received significant federal and state resources to help students.
Right now, all TVCC students are eligible for a $500 “Back on Track” Scholarship this fall for in-person and online classes.
No strings attached. Nothing to pay back. The only catch: You have to be enrolled by Sept. 16. You can apply today – there’s no admission fee and we can help you every step of the way. We have advisors ready to help you navigate the registration process and find classes that are a right fit for you.
If you know a student who is still on the fence about starting college, have them check out our website at tvcc.cc for more information. With no application fee – and a $500 scholarship if you enroll in at least 12 credits, – now’s a great time to get their goals back on track.
We know it’s hard to plan for the next month, let alone the next year, especially when during the last few weeks of summer, but that’s exactly what we are asking our students to do. Plan to attend college and let us help you make the most of this investment.
Also, our residence hall is almost full for fall term, so if you know a student who is thinking of enrolling and needs a place on campus to live, contact us today.
Please help us spread the word about the increased funding and encourage students to file the FAFSA (federal financial aid application) as soon as possible. Our student services staff can help if you have questions on how to apply for these funds. Students still have time to complete these forms for the 2022-23 school year. It’s the perfect time to afford college.
And please help us continue to promote our “Back on Track” scholarship which gives $500 to every full-time student – each term – to attend TVCC. More information can be found on our website at tvcc.cc. It’s a great, and extremely affordable time to attend TVCC!
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
