Spring has finally sprung, and while I enjoy the blessings of winter, I am looking forward to the transition to warmer weather, more sunshine, and especially the spring blooms. This season, we look forward to upcoming events and activities at Treasure Valley Community College and we are very excited for our students to return to campus after a much-needed break. We hope our students were able to refresh, renew, and refocus during this time as they prepare to start another 11 weeks of hands-on instruction, studying, research, and exams. As we say hello to spring, please check out what your community college is doing!

Over the next few months, we will be notifying our Oregon high schools, parents, and upcoming high school graduates to apply for the Oregon Promise. The Oregon Promise is a State grant that assists with tuition costs for any Oregon high school or GED graduate who plans to attend an Oregon community college and who lives in Oregon. TVCC is proud to be your Oregon community college with over 60 years of experience!



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

