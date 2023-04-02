Spring has finally sprung, and while I enjoy the blessings of winter, I am looking forward to the transition to warmer weather, more sunshine, and especially the spring blooms. This season, we look forward to upcoming events and activities at Treasure Valley Community College and we are very excited for our students to return to campus after a much-needed break. We hope our students were able to refresh, renew, and refocus during this time as they prepare to start another 11 weeks of hands-on instruction, studying, research, and exams. As we say hello to spring, please check out what your community college is doing!
Over the next few months, we will be notifying our Oregon high schools, parents, and upcoming high school graduates to apply for the Oregon Promise. The Oregon Promise is a State grant that assists with tuition costs for any Oregon high school or GED graduate who plans to attend an Oregon community college and who lives in Oregon. TVCC is proud to be your Oregon community college with over 60 years of experience!
Oregon Promise awards range from $2,000 to $4,128 for full-time and full-year students attending college. Funds are also available for those who attend at least half-time. As with any great and spectacular offer, there is a deadline. At TVCC, we believe the early bird catches the worm, so in order to take advantage of this funding students should apply while they are still in high school because the deadline is June 1. So, get a spring in your step, or put the pedal to the metal, and get your application in – so you don’t have to worry about tuition this fall! To learn more about eligibility details and how to apply visit http://bit.ly/3zpWfLv.
On April 4, we are excited to launch the public phase of our fundraising campaign for our new Nursing and Allied Health Professions Center. Supporting a healthy community is important to TVCC and we are happy to work with our community partners to expand our offerings and provide the instruction needed to get more students ready to work in the healthcare field. We are inviting the public to join us this Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. for hors d’oeuvres, giveaways, and tours of our current nursing facility. The open house will be held in the Tech Lab building on the Ontario campus.
Starting April 7 and through April 9, we also hope you will come out and support the TVCC Rodeo Team as they participate in the Northwest Region College Rodeo to be held at the Malheur County Fairgrounds starting at Noon on Friday. In addition to rodeo, be sure to check out our other spring sports! TVCC baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field are well underway competing on Chukar turf as well as away. To see a schedule of upcoming games, go to www.gochuks.com. As we head into a new week, I encourage you to plant smiles, grow laughter, and harvest friendships!
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
