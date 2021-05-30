As we head into the last two weeks of spring term at Treasure Valley Community College, we are gearing up for graduation events.
Last year’s commencement activities were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, so we are especially anxious and excited to be able to celebrate this year. Since we are still awaiting some final guidance and watching for executive orders from the Governor’s Office to be rescinded, we are planning for an outdoor event.
And in true TVCC fashion, we’re going with a little different approach. Instead of the traditional event in the Dr. John J. Easly gym, we are hosting an outdoor celebration we are calling “CARmencement.” TVCC graduates will travel through the campus in their cars, accompanied by family members. When they reach the outdoor stage area, graduates will exit the car, walk across the stage, and celebrate their success. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on June. 11.
The route starts at the driveway by the TVCC Residence Hall, off of Southwest 11th Avenue, and ends at Southwest Fifth Avenue (by Four Rivers Cultural Center).
The event will also be livestreamed for any family or friends who can’t attend and links to the event will be posted on the front page of our website.
We are excited to celebrate these students and their success!
As we continue to adapt, we are also celebrating the return of our choral events. Social distancing, face coverings and limited indoor gatherings restricted our ability to hold most of our community music performance this year. Instead of skipping the spring performance again, TVCC Chorale Director Michelle Flock and our small, but enthusiastic, group of TVCC Chorale members will present a virtual spring concert on June 1 at 6 p.m. A Zoom link will be posted on our website and we invite the community to log on and help celebrate their hard work.
We are so grateful for the tenacity shown by so many students who creatively and resiliently “reimagined” how to bring back a sense of “normalcy” to our College.
And as we continue looking forward, we are working hard to share why TVCC is the right choice.
In reaching out to students, we are still hearing increasing concern they are unable to afford college. While student loans are an option, we try hard to educate students about not taking more debt than needed to pay for college. To help, and to reward local high school students on their hard work this past year during COVID restrictions, I want to invite any recent high school graduate to come to TVCC and take a free class this summer.
This is a great way to pick up a class to transfer to a local university or just to try out TVCC to see if we’re a good fit. And if students have already registered, we will still waive the cost of one class this summer.
So what’s the catch? There isn’t one, but like most offers, there are a few details. Only tuition-based classes are eligible – and, of course, they can only register for a class that still has available space. Classes through the Center for Business and Workforce Learning and dual-credit high school classes are not included in this offer. While tuition and most fees are waived, students will still need to pay any specific course fees and purchase any textbooks for the classes. If students want to take more than one class, we’ll help find financial aid options to make it even more affordable. Students must also be admitted and registered by June 9. Classes start June 21.
Check out our website for more information and an additional list of frequently asked questions at www.tvcc.cc.
