Fall term started last Monday at Treasure Valley Community College and you can feel the excitement in the air. We had a full house for our New Student Orientation session last Friday and welcomed students as they moved into the residence halls this past weekend.
Having new students on campus is always energizing as they bring new enthusiasm to our campus. We launched the new term with a vendor fair and it’s been great to see students already finding clubs, activities and events through which they can connect and start forming new friendships.
We are also really mindful of helping reduce the spread of COVID and keep our campus community safe and healthy. Face coverings are required in all buildings, as well as outside when social distancing is not possible.
While face coverings are required, TVCC is not mandating vaccines.
We hope more people will decide to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As a college, we are trying to do our part to keep our community safe and healthy and help to flatten the curve in Malheur County. We know vaccines are a proven way to reduce risk of death from COVID, but we also know many are more likely to choose to be vaccinated if there is not a mandate.
TVCC’s incentive effort is called “Get vaccinated. Get $100. It’s that easy,” and is part of a campaign to get those on campus vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary and not required at TVCC.
The incentive is available to any student that is enrolled at the college between Sept.1 and Nov. 1, 2021 — essentially any student enrolled for fall term – and is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
To be fully vaccinated means that an individual has received two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
This offer is open to anyone that has enrolled in classes during this time period, whether it is a curriculum class or a continuing education class. It doesn’t matter when you were fully vaccinated – last spring, earlier this summer, or you just finished getting the shot – if you’re fully vaccinated you get the $100.
Information is being emailed to all enrolled students. Again, we hope this encourages students to get vaccinated and allows us to continue in-person classes throughout fall term.
Finally, I was especially saddened to learn of the death of long-time Argus-Observer Reporter Larry Meyer. Larry reported on local education, including TVCC for decades. I first met him in 2010 when I came to TVCC. I quickly came to appreciate his fair, consistent and straightforward approach to writing news and feature stories. He became a friend to TVCC, but also helped ensure accountability – a fine balance that he mastered with integrity. TVCC extends our condolences to his friends and family – and to all of us who cared about Larry. He made a difference in our community, and he will be missed.
