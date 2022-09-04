Purchase Access

As we prepare for fall term at Treasure Valley Community College, we are already looking ahead to next year and to new programs and new opportunities. Thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the Oregon Governor’s office, TVCC is preparing to establish a new renewable energy program for students and the community.

As we work to ensure this opportunity meets industry and student needs, a group of TVCC faculty and staff traveled with me to Golden, Colo., this past week to visit with staff at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). In addition to meeting with experts in every facet of renewable energy, we also had the chance to tour this state-of-the-art research facility. We discussed geothermal, wind, solar, natural gas, and so many other options we could include in a new program, or course enhancements, to bring new technology and workforce opportunities to our region.



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

