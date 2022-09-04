As we prepare for fall term at Treasure Valley Community College, we are already looking ahead to next year and to new programs and new opportunities. Thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the Oregon Governor’s office, TVCC is preparing to establish a new renewable energy program for students and the community.
As we work to ensure this opportunity meets industry and student needs, a group of TVCC faculty and staff traveled with me to Golden, Colo., this past week to visit with staff at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). In addition to meeting with experts in every facet of renewable energy, we also had the chance to tour this state-of-the-art research facility. We discussed geothermal, wind, solar, natural gas, and so many other options we could include in a new program, or course enhancements, to bring new technology and workforce opportunities to our region.
We are still in the development phase, but our next step includes meeting with local industry partners to get their perspective and support on this effort. The money also provides opportunities for us to build working labs for students to try out new technologies as well as improve energy efficiency on our own campus.
We are so grateful for this funding and I want to especially thank Senator Lynn Findley and Representative Mark Owens for their advocacy on TVCC’s behalf. Their support of TVCC makes all the difference in ensuring we are front and center when any Career & Technical Education (CTE) dollars are available at the state level. Getting this funding is also one more example of the reputation and trust TVCC has gained statewide in successfully meeting workforce needs.
But state dollars are not the only gift we received to support CTE programs.
Thanks to an Oregon family foundation, CTE students are eligible to get help paying for unmet needs outside of tuition and fees. Two years ago, the Roundhouse Foundation, based out of Sisters, Ore., reached out to TVCC about a pilot program they had developed to assist students participating in CTE programs at Oregon community colleges.
Cathy Yasuda, Executive Director of the TVCC Foundation, began working with the Roundhouse Foundation and TVCC has received $45,000 over the past two years. The scholarships have been awarded to various students in the areas of Welding and Fabrication, Industrial Manufacturing & Controls, Agriculture, and Natural Resources, to support the purchase of equipment, tools, materials and supplies not covered by scholarships or financial aid.
The TVCC Foundation applied for funds again this year and we have been awarded another $22,500 for the 2022-2023 year. We are especially excited that this year’s funding will allow us to support students in our allied health programs as well. We are grateful to the Roundhouse Foundation and their Regional Community College Career Technical Education Scholarship Opportunity that helps offset some of the real barriers our CTE students face while attending college.
The Roundhouse Foundation’s focus on eliminating additional barriers for students to access CTE programs outside of traditional financial aid, truly bridges the gap for so many of our students who just need a little extra support.
We are so appreciative of all of the support and recognition TVCC has earned, and look forward to even more success for our students and our community.
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
