Tomorrow marks the start of our 2021 in-service week at Treasure Valley Community College. It’s the week before fall classes begin and signals the official end of summer for us at TVCC.
We are excited to welcome back our faculty and introduce new staff to our campus. Our campus will be closed on Tuesday morning so we can all meet to review our upcoming vision for the new year, welcome our Associated Student Leaders, hear about fundraising plans from the TVCC Foundation and get updated on some of the new programs we are launching this year.
But the highlight of the week is our New Student Orientation on Friday, Sept. 24. Campus will be filled with new students. We have designed our New Student Orientation (NSO) to answer those questions all new students have, help them get off to a fast start and be a successful right from the start. Attending NSO is also an important step to making connections with TVCC faculty, staff, and other new students. At NSO, students learn about college resources, support systems, and ways to get involved on campus. If you know a new student who is starting at TVCC, ask if they are coming to the event on Friday. There’s still time to sign up and it will be a great investment in their future.
Then on Sept. 27, fall classes begin. As part of our first day back to fall term activities, the fountain area in front of our Student Services Center will also be filled with vendors, student clubs, campus organizations and local businesses offering information and resources to new students. We are so appreciative of the support TVCC receives from the businesses in town. From the discounts on food and merchandise they offer students, to their donations and sponsorships of our student events, these generous community partnerships help make students feel welcomed and included in Ontario – and it helps keep them here at TVCC and in our community. There is still time to get involved. If you are a business that would like to attend, contact Kate Russell krussell@tvcc.cc for more information.
Finally, I wanted to acknowledge our great partnership in Caldwell. Last Friday night, I had the honor of speaking at a ceremony to add a new name to the TVCC Caldwell Center building. The building is now the Nancolas Center, in honor of long-time Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas. It is fitting that the man who championed the TVCC Caldwell Center and invited TVCC to come to Idaho, is honored with his name being forever linked to education in Caldwell.
The TVCC Caldwell Nancolas Center sits as a jewel in the redevelopment and restoration of Indian Creek, ensuring the legacy of workforce development, first-generation student success, and open doors to a college education will continue. TVCC’s Caldwell Center is more than space and classrooms. It’s a tangible investment and commitment to student access and student success.
Mayor Nancolas, thank you especially for your unwavering belief in the opportunities a community college can bring to Caldwell.
We are excited about the new possibilities, the positive energy on campus and the sense of renewed purpose we have heading into the new academic year.
