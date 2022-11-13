In honor of Veteran’s Day, Treasure Valley Community College was closed on Friday, Nov. 11.
As we celebrate Veterans Day this weekend, it’s a wonderful opportunity to remember and be thankful for the men and women who have served, and still serve our country, at home and abroad.
In remembering the sacrifices made, it is also a time to reflect on what we can do to make the transition back to civilian life, and in our case, student life easier.
At we TVCC have the privilege of helping our military service-members when they return home. Through the Montgomery G.I. Bill, eligible soldiers and veterans qualify for education benefits to help fund educational opportunities, such as college courses, degrees and certifications, necessary to obtain, keep, or advance in a job.
Veterans in the Treasure Valley can attend either TVCC Caldwell Center or our main campus in Ontario and use their benefits to complete their degree. We are proud that we have approval from the Veteran Administration’s to offer courses. This prestigious recognition is a rigorous process which ensures we are offering the caliber of courses all students deserve.
The addition of our aviation science program in helicopter training and fixed-wing flight certification has opened even more doors for local veterans. Many of our current and prospective students in this program come to us with prior flight experience and are now working toward college credit to complete their education. Many of these students trained locally in Mountain Home and we are so proud they’ve chose TVCC to be their education partner.
TVCC has also been working closely with our students who have military credits to insure a seamless transition to college. Using the Credential, Acceleration, and Support for Employment (CASE) criteria, we’ve developed a system to give veterans enrolled in career and technical programs recognition for prior learning and training. By evaluating these courses for college credit, this accelerates a veteran’s attainment of credits so he or she can graduate sooner and join the workforce.
In addition to promoting educational benefits for veterans, in 2006, TVCC’s Board of Education passed a resolution to provide free tuition to the dependents of fallen United States military personnel who died while participating in Operation Iraqi Freedom or the Afghanistan Campaign or while deployed outside the United States in combat or combat support operations as part of the Global War on Terrorism. The benefits are extended to dependents of deceased military personnel from Oregon, Idaho, Washington, Nevada and California.
Our local Veterans Advocates of Ore-Ida also do such a great job supporting our troops. It’s especially important during this holiday season to keep those that have served and are serving in mind and to share your thanks, even in just little ways such as donating money, sending a letter, or supporting a family with holiday gifts. Stop by their office and find out more about how you can help a veteran.
TVCC is proud to be a partner in providing life-changing opportunities for those who serve our country.
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
