In honor of Veteran’s Day, Treasure Valley Community College was closed on Friday, Nov. 11.

As we celebrate Veterans Day this weekend, it’s a wonderful opportunity to remember and be thankful for the men and women who have served, and still serve our country, at home and abroad.



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

