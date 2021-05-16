As high-school graduates are celebrating receiving their first degree, we are excited to welcome so many local students to Treasure Valley Community College to start their next degree. Students are choosing TVCC because we chose to keep our doors open during this past year for on-site, in-person classes. This confidence that they’ll be able to continue with face-to-face instruction is proving to be a competitive advantage for TVCC. I know I’ve said it frequently, but I can’t express too often my continued appreciation for the college-wide effort to make sure we comply with local health ordinances while still keeping our campus open. It’s been a monumental effort and I’m so grateful for the students and employees at TVCC.
This past month we’ve been working hard to continue sharing our message about the importance of community colleges in Oregon with legislators. There are a number of pressing issues facing our state, but as I look at health-care needs, economic development and creating more opportunities to help people out of poverty, community colleges are clearly a critical part of the solution. With our open-door access, affordable tuition, and programs that create job-ready skills, students who attend community college enter the workforce with education and skills needed to meet local job demands. I am grateful that Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, share our passion for community college programs and they both value education access for our rural communities. We are grateful for their support and the opportunities we receive from partnerships with other state agencies.
This month we were also thrilled to learn we received two grants from the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board.
This latest round of grants and incentives represents a new investment of $276,725 in the border region, bringing the total to date to almost $1 million. A $100,000 award to the TVCC Foundation will help fund updated technology and equipment for the college’s nursing program and help begin equipment funding for TVCC’s new Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center.
As I shared recently, we are just getting started with the fundraising for this much-needed building and this grant will be a cornerstone in helping us acquire and plan for state-of-the-art equipment to meet growing healthcare needs in our region.
In addition to this award, the border board also gave the TVCC Center for Business, Workforce and Community Learning a $10,000 grant to help fund a needs assessment and strategic plan for our proposed HVAC apprenticeship program. If you’ve tried to contact an HVAC company lately, you know there is an increasing demand for more workers. We are excited about learning more about this growing opportunity and how TVCC might meet this workforce need with our local industry partners.
In other great news, we just learned that TVCC once again received the prestigious High School Equivalency Program federal grant. This $2,375,000 award provides $475,000 over five years to assist students who work, or whose parents work, in migrant and other seasonal farm work to obtain the equivalent of a high school diploma. This program helps these students also gain employment or transfer to a community college program. We’ve seen incredible growth in this program and so proud to be able to continue these efforts.
Finally, new student registration for summer and fall classes opens on Monday. If you or someone you know is a recent high school graduate, have them give us a call or send an email to admissions@tvcc.cc. We can’t wait to help them get started on their next degree.
