We just finished week three of fall term at Treasure Valley Community College and there’s still a lot of excitement on campus.
This past week we hosted the senior class from Fruitland High School for a really dynamic campus tour. More than 125 students were separated into smaller groups to tour our buildings and visit classes throughout campus. These tours are a perfect way to help students imagine themselves at TVCC and to introduce them to the opportunities close to home.
It was Homecoming Week for Fruitland, so students showed up in some lively costumes. This amazing group of students brought such fun energy to our campus and reminded everyone how exciting it is to be on the precipice of your future and deciding your next step after high school. Fruitland can be proud of how these students represent their high school and your community while they visited TVCC.
We are planning more events like this with local high schools and are excited to show off our programs and buildings.
As part of our community service, students in TVCC’s nursing program are hosting a blood drive on Oct. 21 to help support the much-needed blood donation efforts in our community. While our blood drive is focused on TVCC employees and students, there are so many local options. Check out www.RedCrossBlood.org to see more donation sites and help make a difference.
On Oct. 21st and 22nd, we will have a mid-cycle accreditation review from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). It will be a little different this year since all of the meetings will be held virtually.
For a college, accreditation is vital. It is also an enormous undertaking. Of all the accreditations that the College must secure, the one granted by the NWCCU is the most important. It provides outside validation of the quality of the degrees at TVCC and ensures our programs transfer to other colleges and universities.
But more than that, it also provides external validation that good things are happening at TVCC. We have quality academic programs, instructors, employees, and most importantly, quality services for our students and our community. I have no doubt our accreditation visitors will see the same when they visit with campus groups “virtually” this week.
Sometimes we get so busy with the day-to-day demands that we forget to stop, look around and take stock of all the progress we have made. The re-accreditation process gives us that much-needed perspective. Of course we always have much more we can do – and so much more we need to do – but for today, just for this moment, I’m grateful to be able to simply reflect on all of the students who have passed through our doors, who have studied in our classrooms, competed on our athletic teams, found their path, and whose lives have been enriched through the education they received at TVCC.
I want to assure you that we take seriously our responsibility and our privilege to ensure Treasure Valley Community College remains a strong, stable, and vibrant comprehensive community college for generations to come. Thank you for your support and your trust.
