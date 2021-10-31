We are at the halfway mark of fall quarter at Treasure Valley Community College. And instead of coasting in to the second half, we are still gearing up for more exciting events.
First, I want to assure you we are indeed offering Certified Nursing Assistant classes this next quarter. There was some concern about the continuation of these classes since we did not have enough students registered during fall term. We received quite a few calls last week about these classes and I’m excited to see renewed community interest. If you want to enroll, please contact our nursing department at (541) 881-5940.
On Tuesday, instead of holding classes, we are once again holding advising day so students can get one-on-one support to register for classes and complete any degree plans. We invested in a new, student-friendly online advising tool to help students see exactly what classes they need and identify any course conflicts as they are registering. Adding new technology and tools to make things easier for students has been a strategic priority and I’m grateful for all the time and effort that went into this project.
As an extra incentive to encourage students to register on Tuesday for winter classes, we are offering a chance to win a $500 scholarship. Two students from the Ontario campus and two from the Caldwell Center will win one of these scholarship – just for planning early. And we’re also offering a $1,000 Stay on Track Scholarship for winter term to help students afford college.
We know cost is one of the biggest barriers and we’ve chosen to use federal COVID funds to assist all of our students with these costs.
In response to the growing need for student financial assistance, the TVCC Foundation is once again taking the lead in addressing this challenge through its signature Scholarship Gala. Last year’s event was held virtually due to Covid restrictions, so we are especially excited to be able to get together in person to celebrate this event.
This event will be held Friday at Four Rivers Cultural Center. A social and silent auction will begin at 6 p.m., with dinner and a live auction following at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcomed to attend!
The semi-formal evening will feature a fine-dining experience, as well as delicious desserts and fabulous appetizers. Tickets are $50 each and are available at the Cultural Center and Red Apple Marketplace. We’re also doing our popular Bling Ring promotion this year. Here’s how it works: Purchase a $100 ticket and if your name is drawn, you get to pick one of the live auction items before the live auction begins.
All proceeds will go towards the scholarship effort. This is an incredible way to make a lasting difference for our college and our community.
Check out the website for event details at www.tvcc.cc/foundation and a preview of auction items or call the TVCC Foundation Office (541) 881-5586 for more information.
Put on your fancy clothes – or just come as you are – and join us for the best party in town!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.