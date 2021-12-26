As we close out another year and look forward to a new one, we at Treasure Valley Community College have had a chance to reflect on the past year, as well as an opportunity to look forward, with optimism, toward the future.
Our Board of Education and administrative team spent a day reflecting on our goals and accomplishments. We have scheduled another meeting in January to set new goals and review the metrics we will use to continue meeting our mission of ensuring student success.
For Treasure Valley Community College, 2021 will be remembered as a year of recognizing a “new normal”. With Covid restrictions and mask mandates just “part of what we do,” we are looking for new ways to ensure students have access to classes no matter what is happening in their lives. Hybrid classes and more online options will become just another part of what we do.
And we are working to review and retool our services to make sure we are offering what students need and want — and just as important what our local businesses need and want in an educated workforce.
And as we look forward to 2022, we expect this to be a year of strategic growth and realignment, highlighted by our ability to utilize the federal funds we’ve received.
We’ve tried to get as many of these dollars in our students’ hands as possible. As I shared a few weeks ago, TVCC is offering up to $1,000 for students to attend full-time at TVCC this next quarter. Details are on the main page of the TVCC website. We’ve extended the priority deadline but students need to register before Dec. 30 to get priority for these dollars. There’s no application fee and there’s nothing to pay back. Plus, this makes TVCC the most affordable college in the region. If you know a student who needs a nudge or some encouragement to get back into college, please share this great opportunity.
It’s simply the most affordable time to go to TVCC.
Finally, our prospects for success and growth in the face of continuing challenges leaves me with a renewed optimism for the New Year. It is clear that new careers and jobs will become a reality when coupled with a good foundation of education and training.
Community colleges are known for being at the forefront of providing job training for the careers of tomorrow; locally TVCC is leading this growth.
Over the past ten years, we have seen dramatic changes in technology and career options, and nowhere is this more apparent than in agriculture, automated control systems, natural resources, healthcare, and other science-related programs. And we’ve adapted our programs to meet these career opportunities.
Finally, as we plan for next year, we are also excited to welcome back our community music groups. Community band, choir, and symphony groups are open to the public and we’d love to have you join us this winter. Email Dora Galan at dgalan@tvcc.cc or call (541) 881-5950 for all of the details and registration help.
While 2022 looks to be filled with many possibilities, opportunities, and challenges for all of us, I want to assure you that the TVCC Board of Education, faculty, and staff are committed to helping our students and community members realize a brighter future.
Happy New Year!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.