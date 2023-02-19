Earlier this month, Punxsutawney Phil’s innate instinct was to skitter back to his burrow after the prediction of another six weeks of winter weather. At Treasure Valley Community College, TVCC, we aren’t resting or deterred this season because our goal hasn’t changed from 60 years ago to be a leading provider of higher education. As we continue forward, here is a recap of some of the happenings at TVCC and the things to come.
February kicked off with the recognition of National CTE Month, with all 17 Oregon community colleges rallying together to highlight their distinct programs and share student testimonies with our local legislators as well as advocate on how these programs provide the training and education required to get students immediately into the workforce. To learn more about the many CTE programs TVCC offers please visit https://www.tvcc.cc/cte/.
This past Tuesday, TVCC held an Advising Day for spring and summer terms in the Florence Findley Career and Technical Education Center. Since its completion in 2020, this renovated and expanded facility has been instrumental in providing the necessary space for classroom learning and hands-on applications, and it has also been a creative space that directly serves student centered activities and events. As with the planning of any event, it takes a team of student services staff, faculty advisors and student leaders to hit the ground running. I appreciate the work of everyone involved in Advising Day. I am always especially impressed to see our student leadership team, peer mentors, and student ambassadors volunteer their time to help students navigate to the correct advising locations and resources throughout the day.
This month has also been a busy time as we prepare for our regular Board of Education meeting where board members will learn how they can further advocate for key legislative issues that will impact higher education. In addition to revising board policy, meeting new employees, and hearing reports and presentations on college programs, the TVCC Board will be asked to consider adopting a resolution, officially designating February as Career and Technical Education month.
Our Student Activities Team also hosted their annual Cupid Formal for students, faculty, and staff in the Weese building. Over 100 attendees were treated to a delicious dinner by Sodexo, and listened to special music by Icarus Account. TVCC has a very active and vibrant student life program, and I am proud of our student leaders who work to make it all happen.
On February 28, in honor of Black History Month, the TVCC Multicultural and Diversity Center will host guest speaker Dr. Joshua Fredenburg who will share his experience as well as stories on achieving excellence.
Coming in March, the TVCC Foundation will be hosting a special program on Planning Charitable Gifts that “Make a Difference.” This program will be held on Wednesday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the TVCC Weese Building, Room 110 and will include expert speakers Doug Lamm, CPA, and attorneys Bob Butler and Reece Hrizuk. Individuals interested in attending can find out more by calling the Foundation Office at (541) 881-5586.
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
