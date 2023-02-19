Earlier this month, Punxsutawney Phil’s innate instinct was to skitter back to his burrow after the prediction of another six weeks of winter weather. At Treasure Valley Community College, TVCC, we aren’t resting or deterred this season because our goal hasn’t changed from 60 years ago to be a leading provider of higher education. As we continue forward, here is a recap of some of the happenings at TVCC and the things to come.

February kicked off with the recognition of National CTE Month, with all 17 Oregon community colleges rallying together to highlight their distinct programs and share student testimonies with our local legislators as well as advocate on how these programs provide the training and education required to get students immediately into the workforce. To learn more about the many CTE programs TVCC offers please visit https://www.tvcc.cc/cte/.



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

