ONTARIO — On Friday, we will celebrate the 60th Commencement Ceremony at Treasure Valley Community College.
For a college that began in 1962, it was a really big accomplishment to have the first graduating class in 1963. Our Licensed Professional Nursing program graduated its first students that year, and we’ve been proudly celebrating success ever since.
For TVCC and Ontario, 1962 was also the beginning of a bold time and the start of a new community college. This community undertook the challenge of creating an open door, open access college that would create and sustain educational opportunities for all.
That was pretty bold! This community took an existing golf course and turned it into a college campus. In fact, TVCC’s current art building was originally the golf course club house – complete with a bar and a fireplace – and became one of the first administrative buildings on the new campus.
And for the first 25 years, this community voted every year to support the college – through local taxes. Some of our former faculty remember going door to door encouraging voters to please support the upcoming tax levy so they could cash their paychecks.
This community supported the college every year – and even though we no longer have to go door to door, we’re still grateful for your ongoing support and investment in TVCC, and your community.
Many of you are helping us raise money for our new Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center and we are so appreciative that you share our vision for creating opportunities.
As our graduates celebrate their accomplishments, I hope they’ll stop and take a minute to consider what this degree means.
Their diploma represents only a certification that they have indeed passed through a process that makes them more ready, and more qualified, to accept the challenge that all of us face every day. That challenge is to take the world as we find it and to help make it better.
Part of making the world better is helping others succeed. Many of our graduates are already mentors for new students – helping answer questions and helping current students learn what they need to succeed in college. That’s paying it forward and making the world better.
I also hope our graduates will stay motivated to continue their education – whether it be to transfer to a university or to continue additional training opportunities to improve their workforce skills.
Thank you to every graduate for your part in TVCC’s success story. I look forward to hearing of your many accomplishments in the years to come.
Finally, it’s not too late to start classes this summer. Classes start on June 26th and we have a lot of options available. We’re offering recent high school graduates some special incentives to start with TVCC this summer and we can’t wait to help them celebrate their next degree. Check out our website at www.tvcc.cc for additional details.
I’m filled with so much pride and admiration for all our students. As we close out this academic year and begin planning for the next, I’m grateful for this community’s continued support of Treasure Valley Community College.
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
