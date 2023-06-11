ONTARIO — On Friday, we will celebrate the 60th Commencement Ceremony at Treasure Valley Community College.

For a college that began in 1962, it was a really big accomplishment to have the first graduating class in 1963. Our Licensed Professional Nursing program graduated its first students that year, and we’ve been proudly celebrating success ever since.



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

