As we roll into the month of February, community colleges across Oregon will be celebrating national Career and Technical Education Month. This annual celebration raises awareness of the importance of CTE programs to get students trained and prepared to fill high demand careers. Over the next four weeks, Treasure Valley Community College along with Oregon’s other 16 community colleges and the Oregon Community College Association will be sharing with our communities and legislators our student success stories, highlighting our CTE programs and illustrating the value these programs provide for a skilled and much needed workforce.
Although February is the official month for CTE, I am impressed throughout the year with the caliber of programs we at TVCC offer our region. As I have mentioned in previous articles, we are your “community college” and the opportunity to be in operation since 1962 shows the support our communities have for post-secondary education.
The success of our CTE programs is attributed to our qualified and knowledgeable faculty who demonstrate a culture of caring and engaging instruction for all students regardless of their level of learning. All housed in a state-of-the-art facility that offers an atmosphere of innovative student space, learning, and technology. When they say it takes a village, it does! We wouldn’t have CTE without our advisory committees. These members contribute to the viability of our programs through the commitment of their time and expertise to help guide the direction of career and technical education. We are also fortunate to have many industry partners who ensure our content is relevant and current, so students can get the skills they need for a particular profession.
Although we provide the training and instruction, our students are the rock stars! They are the nursing students who obtain a 100% pass rate on their national test (NCLEX). They are the students who achieve a welding certification while finishing high school, and they are the nontraditional IMAC students who juggle a full course load and work full-time while raising a family. These are some of the many leaders of today and of tomorrow.
At TVCC, we are committed to student success! This comes by providing students with the resources and hands-on skills they need to reach their dreams and obtain a degree. We hope you will check out the many degrees and certifications TVCC has to offer by visiting our website at www.tvcc.cc. As I had mentioned earlier, we are your “community college.”
Coming March 1 and 2, TVCC will be hosting its annual CTE Open House from 9 am – 1:13 pm in the new CTE Center. The Open House is a recruiting event that hosts high school students from Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho. We are excited to be able to provide several informative 23-minutes sessions highlighting all our CTE programs that students will be able to attend during the event.
Join me as we celebrate the success of our students. Please check out the latest story regarding our Registered Nursing Program at https://www.tvcc.cc/news/nursing_staying_ahead.cfm as we kick off the first week of CTE Month!
