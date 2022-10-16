With the start of fall term at Treasure Valley Community College, you can feel the excitement in the air.

Having new and returning students on campus is always energizing as they bring enthusiasm and energy to our campus. We launched the new term with a vendor fair the first day of classes and it was so great to see students already finding clubs, activities and events.



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments