With the start of fall term at Treasure Valley Community College, you can feel the excitement in the air.
Having new and returning students on campus is always energizing as they bring enthusiasm and energy to our campus. We launched the new term with a vendor fair the first day of classes and it was so great to see students already finding clubs, activities and events.
As we started new classes for traditional students, we are also reviving the Treasure Valley Symphony. We are thrilled to announce that Denise Rasmussen has agree to take the helm of this group. Denise has a long history as a musical director in the Treasure Valley.
She has taught at TVCC as adjunct faculty in both private and group settings. She played in TVCC’s Treasure Valley Symphony as principal player of the second violin section for many years. She also spent time as the manager of the Treasure Valley Symphony and later conducted the Treasure Valley Symphony on several occasions. She was mentored in conducting some of TVCC’s great music leaders including Arturo Chavez, Dr. Robert Armstrong and Dr. Mark Dennison. In 2011, she founded the Weiser Youth Symphony. After 10 years of consistent growth, the orchestra was divided and renamed the Weiser Youth Orchestra and Idaho Heritage Symphony.
Denise is combining the Idaho Heritage Symphony with the Treasure Valley Symphony to now become the Treasure Valley Heritage Symphony. We are excited to have musicians from all over the Treasure Valley area gather at TVCC, and we are especially excited to welcome back audience members for in-person performances this fall.
If you are a musician who would like to perform and practice with others, please consider joining us on Thursday nights the Meyer-McClean Theatre in the Four Rivers Performing Arts Center on our Ontario campus. Rehearsals just started and there is still time to join. For more information, please email Dora Galan dgalan@tvcc.cc
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, we will welcome high school students to our Career & Technical Education (CTE) Open House from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students from Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho will learn about careers in agriculture, cybersecurity, criminal justice, welding, robotics, industrial manufacturing, natural resources and more. They’ll get to visit with our faculty and try out their skills on equipment and projects. Plus, we’ve invited industry partners to share how students can connect their educational plans to their future careers.
Our admissions team will also share information on how easy it is to get enrolled and provide information about upcoming scholarship deadlines. We can’t wait to show of the newly remodeled and expanded Florence Findley CTE Center to local students and their instructors.
Speaking of scholarship, please mark your calendars for Nov. 4 to save the date for the TVCC Foundation’s Gala Event. This is one of the best events of the season. Tickets are already on sale. Contact Lisa Meyer at lmeyer@tvcc.cc to reserve your tickets.
Finally, our athletic teams are having a great season. Check out GoChuk.com for details on all the teams and action this fall.
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
