As summer term ends this week and we get ready for fall at Treasure Valley Community College, we are rolling out an exciting new opportunity for students.
We know that the past year and a half has changed everything, for everyone and in so many ways.
And we heard from so many prospective students that many of their goals simply went off track this past year.
With so many difficult choices and changes, it’s no wonder plans for college were derailed for so many students. At TVCC, we’re ready to help get your goals back on track.
If you were previously enrolled at TVCC but had to drop out because of the pandemic, we are here to help. And if you wanted to start college, but life was just difficult and you had to delay, we’re ready to help you get started.
Right now, all TVCC students are eligible for a $500 “Back on Track” Scholarship this fall for in-person and online classes.
No strings attached. Nothing to pay back. The only catch: You have to be enrolled by Sept. 15, 2021. You can apply today – there’s no admission fee and we can help you every step of the way. We have advisors ready to help you navigate the registration process and find classes that are a right fit for you.
Our admissions team is also out at the local fairs this month and we are working hard to help our community learn about all of the opportunities at TVCC.
We know it’s hard to plan for the next month, let alone the next year. But that’s exactly what we are asking our students to do. Plan to attend college despite uncertainties.
In fact, as students arrive this week and begin soccer and volleyball practices, we helping them adjust. Although we are required to ensure we have current Covid tests for athletes, we’re making this as easy and convenient as possible. We are also ensuring students have access to vaccines. We have a great partnership with Valley Family Health and the Malheur County Health Department, and we hope to schedule regular vaccine opportunities throughout the year.
Our residence hall is almost full for fall term, so if you’re thinking of enrolling and need a place on campus to live, contact us today.
While we know we can’t anticipate everything that may happen this year, at TVCC we’ve already shown we know how to safely offer in-person classes. And we know our students have been resilient and willing to comply with every requirement needed for us to stay open this past year. I have no doubt we will be able to do the same this next year.
We heard loud and clear from our students they want to be on campus and they want to learn in a classroom with other students. We know we also have students who are at higher risk for health issues, so we continue to invest in improved technology, more hybrid class options and offer additional online classes so students have even more choices. Now is a great time to come back to college and gain the skills needed to get a job, learn a new skill or get started on your degree. We have options for working parents, recent graduates and those who only have time for few classes.
And with $500 available each term, now’s the perfect time to get your college education “Back on Track” at TVCC. Check out our offer at tvcc.cc and I look forward to seeing you on campus!
