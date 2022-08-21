Treasure Valley Community College welcomed Levi Day as our new athletic director this summer. Day has spent the last 14 years in K-12 public education as a teacher, coach, athletic director, and dean of students. He most recently served as the athletic director, and dean of students at Condon High School in Condon. He earned an associate degree from Blue Mountain Community College, where he was a student athlete; a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Oregon University; and a master’s degree in exercise science from California University of Pennsylvania.
Under Day’s direction, we are gearing up for fall athletic competitions.
We are especially excited to see our soccer and volleyball student-athletes returning to campus this month. In addition to starting practice and competition, these students are moving into the Residence Hall. Our next group of athletes moves in beginning September 1, with all of our new students coming over the next few weeks.
The success of students living on campus is tied to the success of our athletic programs.
Our student-athletes are encouraged to live on campus. Their presence not only helps us offer more student programs, but it also improves retention by allowing more opportunities for students to connect with each other and with faculty and staff.
At TVCC, we’ve seen tremendous dividends not only in student success but in our ability to attract and retain students to the college.
Often student athletes who are recruited for a sport bring at least one other student with them to the college, and others report they are influenced to attend by knowing one or more athletes from local schools who have selected TVCC.
Athletes are also accountable to their coach and their teammates for their academic results. Since they have rigorous grade point averages they have to maintain in order to stay eligible to play, they often develop more study incentives. Study labs and tutoring sessions help students stay on track and the social aspect of studying in a group can also increase positive peer pressure to do well.
Our coaches and staff are committed to providing team enrichment in a learning-centered college environment.
We also know that intercollegiate sports give the College a combined sense of identity and a special pride we can share as we encourage our athletes to reach all of their goals. Our student organizations and activities, including athletics, also provide a way for the community to be directly involved with the College.
On behalf of everyone at TVCC, I would like to express my appreciation for your support of our student athletes. While classrooms and laboratories are the primary locations for teaching and learning, we believe there is a lot to be learned on tracks, fields, and courts.
If you want to see these amazing and dedicated student-athletes in action, check out the upcoming athletic schedules on our website at GOCHUKS.com
But it’s not just athletes who live in our Residence Hall. Students from all over the region move to Ontario, and our Residence Hall gives them a safe, fun place to live. Our student programs are planned especially for on-campus students, with study halls and tutoring is encouraged onsite.
We appreciate all that our community does to celebrate and encourage our students, and we look forward to seeing you this fall!
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
