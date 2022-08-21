Purchase Access

Treasure Valley Community College welcomed Levi Day as our new athletic director this summer. Day has spent the last 14 years in K-12 public education as a teacher, coach, athletic director, and dean of students. He most recently served as the athletic director, and dean of students at Condon High School in Condon. He earned an associate degree from Blue Mountain Community College, where he was a student athlete; a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Oregon University; and a master’s degree in exercise science from California University of Pennsylvania.

Under Day’s direction, we are gearing up for fall athletic competitions.



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

