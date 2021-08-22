Summer quarter is over, and we are pushing toward fall term. This offers a last summer break for most of our students, but it signals the last few weeks to get classes and services ready before everyone is back on campus on Sept. 27.
We are busy adding more technology, including adding enhanced Zoom capabilities to several more classrooms. We have every intention of being open and ready for in-person classes, but we need to be prepared to be flexible. We are closely monitoring local Covid and vaccination rates and hope to see improvements soon.
We are back to wearing face coverings at TVCC and encourage everyone to continue doing their part to keep our community healthy.
In addition to getting ready for the upcoming academic year, we have also spent significant time this past month with members of our Board of Education. Although they are elected to these roles by citizens in our community, there is no compensation for this work – and it really is work. Over the past month our board members have each spent more countless hours touring campus, participating in full-day board planning sessions, preparing for board meetings, and attending those meetings. The time and effort they put in shows the deep, enduring value they hold for the mission of Treasure Valley Community College and the students we serve. It’s my honor to work with them in ensuring TVCC remains affordable, accessible, and relevant for generations to come.
Affordability is key right now. We know college costs have increased statewide and nationally. Fortunately, we have received significant federal and state resources to help students.
The Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC) Office of Student Access and Completion (OSAC) announced that the recent approval of an additional $28.8 million to the state’s need-based college financial aid program, the Oregon Opportunity Grant (OOG). This will allow the HECC to immediately begin awarding more financial aid to current and future Oregon students to support college affordability statewide. These additional funds, approved in Senate Bill 5528 by the 2021 State Legislature increase the grant’s total funding by 21.8 percent in comparison to the last biennium’s legislatively adopted budget to a total of $200 million.
The Oregon Opportunity Grant is the state’s largest and longest-running student financial aid program. More than 30,000 students receive an OOG award each year to pursue their undergraduate degree at a public or eligible private Oregon higher education institution.
Please help us spread the word about the increased funding and encourage students to file the FAFSA (federal financial aid application) as soon as possible. Our student services staff can help if you have questions on how to apply for these funds. Students still have time to complete these forms for the 2021-22 school year. It’s the perfect time to afford college.
And please help us continue to promote our “Back on Track” scholarship which gives $500 to every full-time student – each term – to attend TVCC. More information can be found on our website at tvcc.cc. It’s a great, and extremely affordable time to attend TVCC!
