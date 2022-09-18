Tomorrow marks the start of our 2022 In-Service week at Treasure Valley Community College. It’s the week before fall classes start and signals the official end of summer for us at TVCC.
We are excited to welcome back our faculty and introduce new staff to our campus. Our campus will be closed on Tuesday morning so we can all meet to review our upcoming vision for the new year, welcome our student leaders, hear about fundraising plans from the TVCC Foundation, and get updated on some of the new efforts we are launching this year.
One of our highlights of the week is our New Student Orientation on Friday, Sept. 23, when our campus will be filled with new students.
We have designed our New Student Orientation (NSO) to answer those questions all new students have, help them get off to a fast start and be a successful right from the start. Attending NSO is also an important step to making connections with TVCC faculty, staff, and other new students. At NSO, students learn about college resources, support systems, and ways to get involved on campus.
In addition to information and networking opportunities, we’re also bringing back “Taste of Ontario.” This fun event gives new students a “taste” of some of the most delicious meals and treats in town. Thanks to Bake-A-Deli, Dude’s Kitchen, Grub Shack, Kiwi Loco, and Sugar Momma Cookies for participating and helping to welcome new students to Ontario and TVCC.
If you know a new student who is starting at TVCC, ask if they are coming to the event on Friday. There’s still time to sign up and it will be a great investment in their future.
Then on Monday, Sept. 26, fall classes begin. As part of our first day back to fall term activities, the fountain area in front of our Student Services Center will also be filled with vendors, student clubs, campus organizations and local businesses offering information and resources to new students. We are so appreciative of the support TVCC receives from the businesses in town. From the discounts on food and merchandise they offer students, to their donations and sponsorships of our student events, these generous community partnerships help make students feel welcomed and included in Ontario – and it helps keep them here at TVCC and in our community. There is still time to get involved. If you are a business or community group that would like to attend, contact Kate Russell krussell@tvcc.cc for more information.
As we prepare for fall quarter, we are also cautiously optimistic about enrollment. The $500 “Back on Track Scholarship” we’ve been promoting is garnering interest as students see TVCC as an even more affordable opportunity. If you know a student who is still on the fence about starting college, have them check out our website at tvcc.cc for more information. With no application fee – and up to a $500 scholarship for fall term tuition – now’s a great time to get educational goals back on track. Check out our website at tvcc.cc for all the details.
We are excited about the new possibilities, the positive energy on campus, and the sense of renewed purpose we have heading into the new academic year.
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.