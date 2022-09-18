Tomorrow marks the start of our 2022 In-Service week at Treasure Valley Community College. It’s the week before fall classes start and signals the official end of summer for us at TVCC.

We are excited to welcome back our faculty and introduce new staff to our campus. Our campus will be closed on Tuesday morning so we can all meet to review our upcoming vision for the new year, welcome our student leaders, hear about fundraising plans from the TVCC Foundation, and get updated on some of the new efforts we are launching this year.



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

