ONTARIO — Last Friday we celebrated the 60th Commencement Ceremony at Treasure Valley Community College. Graduation is simply the best evening for our College and our students. It was so inspiring to hear the speeches and see the absolute joy on so many faces. With more than 300 graduates, I can’t wait to see the impact they will have on our community.
Friday night’s event was also a great way to reflect on our history.
For a college that began in 1962, it was a really big accomplishment to have the first graduating class in 1963.
The first students in our Licensed Professional Nursing program graduated that year, and we’ve been proudly celebrating success ever since.
As we’ve celebrated our 60th anniversary this past year, we’ve had some fun reflecting on the early years at TVCC and the 1960s. When I think about the 1960s, I think about a bold time with bold statements.
I grew up during the 60’s – a time that gave us some of the most memorable statements including:
“Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country.”
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
“One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
These statements were not just catchy phrases. They were noble, hopeful, and lofty aspirations.
This was a time of inspiration: The Peace Corps, the war on poverty, the civil rights movement, the women’s movement, a generation believing it had the power to change the world.
Each statement reflected a tipping point, an entry into a new age.
For TVCC and Ontario, 1962 was also the beginning of a bold time. The start of a new community college. This community undertook the challenge of creating an open door, open access college that would create and sustain educational opportunities for all.
That was pretty bold! They took an existing golf course and turned it into a college campus. In fact, the art building – was originally the Golf Course Club House – complete with a bar and a fireplace – and became one of the first administrative buildings on the new campus.
And for the first 25 years, this community voted every year to support the college – through taxes. Some of our current faculty remember going door to door encouraging voters to please support the upcoming tax levy so they could cash their paychecks.
This community supported the college every year – and even though we no longer have to go door to door, we’re still grateful for your ongoing support and investment in TVCC, and your community.
If you haven’t had a chance to visit the new Florence Findley Career and Technical Education Center, I encourage you to stop by. This state-of-the art building opened last year. And we are embarking on a bold effort to build a brand-new Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center to meet the incredible demands for more health care professionals to serve our community.
This is a bold endeavor and one we are committed to achieving because of our students and our community.
As we wrap-up this past year, enjoy a quieter planning time with smaller classes on campus this summer, we aren’t taking it easy. We are boldly planning for the future and for the next 60 years at TVCC.
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
