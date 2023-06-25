ONTARIO — Last Friday we celebrated the 60th Commencement Ceremony at Treasure Valley Community College. Graduation is simply the best evening for our College and our students. It was so inspiring to hear the speeches and see the absolute joy on so many faces. With more than 300 graduates, I can’t wait to see the impact they will have on our community.

Friday night’s event was also a great way to reflect on our history.



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

