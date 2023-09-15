MALHEUR COUNTY — A “Salmon Run” sculpture for the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s new lobby, a trauma- informed media arts program for social justice nonprofits at Portland’s Open Signal and preservation of the rite of passage ceremony for Warms Springs’ youth receiving their Indian names – those are just a few of the important arts, heritage and humanities projects to be supported by close to $3 million in FY2024 grant allocations from the Oregon Cultural Trust.
FY2024 grant awards totaling $2,917,149 will be distributed to 136 arts, heritage and humanities organizations across the state, the Cultural Trust announced on Sept. 12. Made possible by generous Oregonians who invested $5.2 million in the Cultural Tax Credit in FY2023, this year’s awards bring the cumulative total of Cultural Trust grants to almost $40 million since its founding in 2001.
The FY2024 awards include a total of $728,759 to the Cultural Trust’s five statewide partners (Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Heritage Commission, Oregon Humanities, Oregon Historical Society and the State Historic Preservation Office); and $728,759 to 45 County and Tribal Cultural Coalitions – who award an average of 450 additional awards annually in their communities.
For the $728,759 in total funding for its FY2024 Cultural Participation Program awards, a base award of $6,300 is applied to each County or Tribal Cultural Coalition. A per capita funding amount is then applied to each coalition by multiplying the percent of the state’s total population a coalition represents to the amount set aside for per capita funding. The average per capita funding in FY2024 is $1.25. The population of Oregon increased in 2022 by .43% (Source: Portland State University College of Urban & Public Affairs: Population Research Center). Per capita funding ranges from $14.52 (Burns Paiute) to $.11 (Multnomah and Washington Counties), with rural counties receiving greater per capita funding than their urban counterparts.
Malheur County’s allocation is $9,613 for the 2024 fiscal year.
In addition, $1,459,631 in competitive Cultural Development Program grants were awarded to 86 cultural organizations serving most geographic regions of the state.
“These awards will enrich the cultural life of every county in Oregon,” said Niki Price, chair of the Cultural Trust board. “Every year it is an honor to fulfill the vision of the Cultural Trust’s founders by ensuring our funding has broad geographic impact and benefits every part of the state.”
“Over the past few years we have added many new arts, heritage and humanities organizations to our roster of qualified cultural nonprofits,” said Brian Rogers, executive director. “It is heartening to see close to two dozen of them earn first-time grant awards this year. And because we truly wish we could fund every eligible application, we promise to continue working diligently to increase funding for culture in Oregon.”
The FY2024 Cultural Development Program award recipients feature 21 organizations receiving their first-ever Cultural Trust award, 45 percent of which are located outside of Portland.
Cultural Development Program grant awards provide recognition and support to significant cultural programs and projects, preserving and enhancing Oregon’s diverse arts, heritage and humanities community. They support project-based activities that occur between Sept. 1, 2023, and Aug. 31, 2024.
Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario was the sole recipient in the Greater Easter South Region. The nonprofit is receiving $6,496 to support access to the Eastern Oregon heritage museum for children in the most rural/frontier communities in the region, providing free admission and meals to students traveling from outlying school districts.
