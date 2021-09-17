ONTARIO — The Four Rivers Cultural Center will be hosting the Art and Soul event on Sept. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 676 SW Fifth Ave., in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden.

There is no event entry fee and the event is designed to showcase and sell the work of the many artists in community and beyond.

In addition to the art their will be live jazz music, food and beverages available for purchase from Matsy’s Catering, Second & Vine and Bert’s Growlers Garage.

People can check out the Cultural Center Facebook page every day leading up to the event to see each artist who is participating in the event at https://bit.ly/3kdVOgj.

For more information on the event, visit 4rcc.com.

