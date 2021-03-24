FRUITLAND
Edward Gheen, of Fruitland, a writer who joined the U.S. Navy for four years before attending the University of Idaho and earning his degree as a wildlife biologist, has completed his most recent book “Romance in the Stars.” The novel is purposely written to investigate the possibility of life on other planets, and more importantly, the existence of human life.
Gheen’s new fictional piece centers around central Idaho, where an alien astronaut visiting Earth has mechanical problems and has to land. He eventually is helped by a cowgirl who is living in a remote cabin in the woods. This occurrence leads to many different and unique interstellar relationships forged between individuals and planets.
Published by Fulton Books, Gheen’s book suggests it’s not beyond human reasoning that within the millions of galaxies existing, life is possible.
The book is available for purchase at bookstores and online through the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
