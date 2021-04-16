Cowboy entertainer Dave Stamey returns to the Star Theater

WEISER
Dave Stamey, award-winning western music and cowboy entertainer, will have two live, in-person performances at the historic Star Theater in Weiser on April 25. The shows will be at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in the online store at the Illustrious Onionskin Players similarly named .org website.
“We had Dave Stamey come and perform last year and the show sold out,” said Lisa Meyers, Onion Skin Players Board president, in a news release. “We and the audience loved his Western tunes and tales so much we decided it would be fun to have him back again this year since we are able to hold live events again.”
The shows are hosted as a fundraiser for the Illustrious Onion Skin Players, a nonprofit theater troupe that maintains the Star Theater and produces family-friendly entertainment.
“This fundraiser is important to us because we had to cancel part of our shows in 2020 and limit audience numbers in 2021,” said Meyers. “We lost some of the revenue we rely on to maintain the theater for another year and we hope bringing in Dave Stamey gives people something fun to do while supporting a good cause.”
About Stamey
Cowboys and Indians Magazine has called Stamey “the Charlie Russell of Western Music.” Western Horseman Magazine has declared his “Vaquero Song” to be one of the greatest Western songs of all time.
He has been a cowboy, a mule packer, a dude wrangler, and is now one of the most popular Western entertainers working today. He has been voted seven times Entertainer of the Year, seven times Male Performer of the Year and rive times Songwriter of the Year by the Western Music Association and received the Will Rogers Award from the Academy of Western Artists.
In November of 2016 Dave was inducted into the Western Music Hall of Fame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.