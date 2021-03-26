Country stars stage virtual benefit concert to help zoos

Some of the world’s top country music artists have teamed up to present “All Together for Animals,” an all-star benefit for AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums.

PORTLAND

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the Oregon Zoo and other zoos across the country. To help, some of the world’s top country music artists have teamed up with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to present “All Together for Animals,” an all-star benefit for AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums.

The benefit — featuring original performances from Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter, Wynonna Judd and more — will be shot on location in Nashville and streamed at 8 p.m. March 31.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at bit.ly/TogetherForAnimals. Half of that ticket price goes directly to the Oregon Zoo Foundation, which is leading efforts to fund critical needs of the zoo during its limited-capacity reopening.

“The only way we’ve made it this far is with the support of our community,” said Bob Lee, who oversees the zoo’s animal-care programs. “Our commitment to animal welfare has never been stronger, and we’re still working around the clock to make sure the animals have everything they need.”

As part of the Metro family, the Oregon Zoo helps make greater Portland a great place to call home. Committed to conservation, the zoo is also working to save endangered California condors, western pond turtles and northern leopard frogs.

Members, donors and corporate and foundation partners help the zoo make a difference across the region and around the world. To contribute, go to oregonzoo.org/donate.

