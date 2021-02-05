ONTARIO
Despite there being a 1990 Jeopardy! book which gives potential contestants an idea of what to expect if they’re selected to be on the show (I still have my copy, no surprises there!), there’s no playbook for how to replace a venerable “Jeopardy!” host. After all, only two men have ever held that position: Art Fleming and Alex Trebek.
Yes, I’m aware there have been various spinoffs, including “Jep!” with Bob Bergen, “Rock & Roll Jeopardy!” with Jeff Probst and “Sports Jeopardy!” with Dan Patrick. But I’m talking about the mothership program, so they don’t count.
As announced on Tuesday by executive producer Mike Richards, the guest host roster is now expanding to include folks like the “Today” show’s Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, and … wait, Dr. Mehmet Oz? What the devil?!
Ok, even though I initially had my doubts about Anderson Cooper hosting as rumors began flying several years ago, I’ll admit he’s not a bad choice. After all, anyone who knows geography and can win $250,000 for charity on “Who wants to be a Millionaire?” is welcome in my book. Geography education is lacking in my opinion, so a host with a strong grasp on where countries and cities are on a map is crucial. After all, many Americans still can’t find the United States on a world map!
But I have to wonder: Why Dr. Oz? After all, he has been known for causing quite a few health scares in his quest to cure them. For instance, he was criticized by the Federal Trade Commission for calling green coffee extract a weight loss “miracle,” when it was found that the stuff didn’t do a thing.
He’s also been a target of libel litigation over his May 2016 claims that 80% of olive oils sold in supermarkets was fake. As it turns out, one of the “certified” olive oil experts he featured for their blind taste tests of five popular Italian extra virgin olive oils was actually an employee of the California Olive Ranch. Hey, I’m not saying all his advice is bad. Rather, I just don’t think it’s necessarily all that accurate or even objective as it could be.
Moreover, I have to wonder why he agreed to host a few episodes. Maybe it’s a cross-promotion for his syndicated show? Or maybe he’s a fan of Alex. Maybe the fact both shows are distributed by Sony has something to do with that …
Maybe he’ll turn out to be pretty good, I don’t know yet. Either way, Oz is one who should be approached with caution, because “Jeopardy!” is of course a factual program and is heavily regulated by the Federal Communications Commission (blame “Twenty One” for that).
And as a Reddit user, I’ve found that many folks who frequent the r/Jeopardy subreddit share my concern about Oz hosting. There are some comments there that I can’t repeat here because kids often read our paper, but I agree with many of them.
Either way, Andy Saunders has tweeted that Oz’s episodes have been taped and are set to air late March.
Still, I’m encouraged by Richards’ roster, as it shows me at least that he’s committed to finding the right fit for this historic program. Actually, I’m most looking forward to Aaron Rodgers and Mayim Bialik hosting. It’ll be interesting to see what a quarterback and a neuroscientist have to offer viewers.
