ONTARIO — The Diverse Ability Speaker Series featured Corey Evan this month. Evan, who is a reporter for the Argus Observer, shared a couch at the front of the room with host Kaethlyn Elliott, while the two dove into the topic of autism and neurodiversity.
There were about 40 people who attended the event on April 7 at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
At the top of the meeting, Elliott explained that unlike neurotypical individuals, those with autism, ADHD and other similar neurological or developmental conditions are known as “neurodiverse.”
Neurodiversity describes the idea that people experience and interact with the world around them in many different ways, and highlights that there is no one “right” way of thinking, learning and behaving. The phrase was coined in the 1990s by Judy Singer, an Australian sociologist who aimed to promote equality and inclusion of “neurological minorities.”
Elliott talked Evan through what it was like growing up with autism — especially because his fraternal twin had a more disabling version of it than Evan and because nobody knew that Evan, himself, had it.
As this was something he didn’t discover until two years ago, Evan, 33, said he dealt with many struggles in his younger years. This included in relationships with peers, especially in high school, as well as the overall learning experience, he said. This was due to not having a diagnosis to get him the tools, such as special education classes, needed to progress further along.
Evan’s parents may have been too distracted dealing with issues related to his brother, he said. His brother was known to have autistic fits, that Evan bore the brunt of.
When he was struggling with bullies and the ability to focus in school, the support wasn’t really there from his parents. He described his father as a military man — a Vietnam War veteran, in fact — who wanted Evan to “buck up” and deal with varying situations. His mother is bipolar, which he said carried its own host of issues.
As Evan is on the end of the autism spectrum that leaves him high functioning, he said his teachers, peers or family members never recognized or questioned whether he had autism.
With his permission, Elliott also spoke with Evan about his recent divorce, asking whether his neurodiversity had played into that scenario. Evan said that in the end, it may have. He then urged anyone in the room considering a relationship with someone with autism or ADHD to fully get to know that person first, learning all the things that make them tick.
Evan also urged anyone who believes they or someone they love has autism or ADHD to seek professional help as soon as possible. As, for him, it has made all the difference in understanding himself and in helping others understand more about him, too.
Evan said autism had greatly impacted his ability to find full-time work, but that he was grateful to have finally done so.
In asking about his local support network, Evan said that his biggest support came from his co-workers in the newsroom, along with members of his church, the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Those in the audience were encouraged to comment or ask more personal questions about his family and schooling experiences. Some also took the time to recommend specific movies about autistic people, including “Rain Man,” in which Dustin Hoffman portrayed someone with a more debilitating form of autism, and “Temple Grandin,” a biographical film about an American scientist and animal behaviorist, who is the first known autistic person to document her personal experience of autism. She was known to discover a calming self squeeze that works well for people with autism while noting that a similar squeeze calmed cattle that were heading to slaughter.
While it is not available there yet, Elliott said the Diverse Ability Speaker Series talks have been recorded so that the Cultural Center can post it on its Facebook page eventually.
The next Diverse Ability speaker series will be on May 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center. the topic will be Down Syndrome and Elliott said there already are a number of speakers signed up.
