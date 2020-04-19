As we end our third week of offering spring term classes remotely at Treasure Valley Community College, I want to share with everyone the College’s current plans for the end of this quarter and beyond. More changes and challenges will surely come, so flexibility will be the operative word for the foreseeable future.
Given Gov. Kate Brown’s latest stay at home order issued on Friday, TVCC will continue remote operations through at least June 13. All classes (with the exception of a few with clinical requirements) will complete the quarter on schedule in the current remote format. Our Vice President of Academic Services Eddie Alves is working with the faculty to plan for completion of those lab/clinical courses with the additional requirements. We are being flexible and creative, but in many cases our actions are dictated by accrediting, licensing or certifying agencies.
In short, the vast majority of our classes should be completed within the normal quarter, and we continue to look for remote/online options that might be effective and will help students who still need lab or clinical experience to complete as soon as is safely possible.
Unfortunately, as I shared with our campus this week, TVCC will not have our regularly scheduled June graduation. We know this is an important event, and I assure you that we will have some sort of celebration for graduates – more to come on how and when.
As you may have read in the Argus earlier this week, the sudden statewide suspension of all contracts for prison education services meant we had to lay off 19 employees who work out at our center in the Snake River Correctional Institution. Those positions are all funded through the Oregon Department of Corrections and we received word just last week that those contracts would immediately be suspended for at least two months, with the option of extending that “pause” for additional time. Terminating these employees allows them to take advantage of additional unemployment benefits while we continue working on ways to get them back into these classrooms as soon as possible.
In addition to losing these valuable team members, the loss of the contract means TVCC will also lose additional revenue we receive from these services. That means an automatic reduction in our general fund we are working to cover. We wish we had more answers as to how this will impact all of our employees at TVCC but like most businesses, we are simply needing to wait and see how this will still unfold.
As we consider how we can help our community during this time, I want to remind you that TVCC’s Small Business Development Center stands ready to assist any local business navigate the devastating economic challenges they are facing. We have resources and up-to-date information on what is available, and we’ll help you sort through the rumors to get real answers on how you can access assistance. Visit bizcenter.org, email us at sbdc@tvcc.cc, or give us a call at (541)881-5772.
Although we are not physically together, we are still fully operational and have numerous resources to support our faculty, staff, students and community. Please continue to check our website at TVCC.cc for additional updates. Stay safe and healthy, and please continue to take care of yourselves and your families.
Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.