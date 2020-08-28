Contactless payments are on the rise in the U.S. What are the advantages?

With consumers worried about touching surfaces amidst COVID-19, it’s no surprise that the number of Americans using touch-free payment methods like tap-and-go credit cards and mobile wallets like Apple Pay are on the rise.
And according to a consumer study by Mastercard, approximately three-quarters (74%) state they will continue to use contactless payment methods post-pandemic.
To better understand what is contactless payment and what are the advantages of using it, Rebecca Gramuglia, personal finance expert at TopCashback.com offers some insight.
What is contactless payment?
“Contactless payment uses tap-and-go technology which provides consumers with a convenient, secure and touchless payment method through their smartphone, debit/credit card or other electronic devices like an Apple Watch and Fitbit,” says Gramuglia. “It’s as easy as hovering your chip-embedded credit card or smartphone near a card reader that has near-field communication (NFC) capability and completing your purchase — no need to enter a pin code or sign.”
Four advantages of contactless payments
1. A faster way to pay: Contactless payments allow consumers to complete their transactions twice as fast than if they used a normal card payment. Skipping the hassle of punching in your PIN, dipping the card in the machine once (and even sometimes more) or needing a signature better facilitates the payment process and saves time. And with less processing and handling of cash occurring, you’ll be out the door and on your way a lot faster.
2. Safer payment method: Tap-and-go is more reliable and secure than other forms of payment thanks to NFC technology. No one else is handling your card except you and with contactless payments, you’re protected against fraudulent purchases through built-in protection that encrypts the transaction and prevents them from occurring twice by accident. Pro-tip: for peace of mind, see if your credit card offers fraud alert or “card not present” notifications so you can keep track of your card’s activity.
3. Convenience: Thanks to NFC technology, contactless payments aren’t restricted to only debit/credit cards. Keypads can now interact with smartphones and watches to effortlessly complete transactions. Say goodbye to scavenging through your wallet or purse to find exact change. Your NFC-enabled smartphone is all you need to make your payment. Simply unlock, tap and pay!
4. A more hygienic way to pay: Viruses and bacteria can live on cash, so making contactless payments is a great alternative when it comes to a safer way to pay. And now more than ever, consumers want to avoid touching cash or keypads to flatten the curve. However, if you do use your phone (whether for making purchases or otherwise), make sure you’re properly cleaning it to avoid any further spread of germs.
